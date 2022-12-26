As we all know, the Argentine National Team became world champion for the third time in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating France in one of the best finals in soccer history. Now, the next meeting of the albiceleste team will be in March 2023 when the Qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico begin to be played in 2026.
For this new World Cup cycle, the idea that is said that the squad continue to be similar to the one established in Arab lands but with players who can also contribute to the future and, in the best of cases, participate in the next World Cup event within less than 4 years.
Below we present the young players who may become part of the Argentine team in the near future:
The Matador goalkeeper was with the entire group during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, being the only sparring partner for the world champion team.
The central defender who emerged in Boca left very quickly in his career in European football and is only now settling down in French football after his time at Borussia Dortmund.
It was a surprise when he received the call from Scaloni but there are already some European clubs from the best leagues that have set their sights on him. Surely, he will jump to a more competitive team.
Atlético de Madrid was the owner of his pass but he went to Udinese and managed to add minutes to begin to show his full potential.
He went to the First Millionaire with Gallardo and had a great performance in his first games but an injury prevented him from continuing to grow. He’s already getting back to his level.
He appeared on the radar of the Argentines after being called up by Lionel Scaloni and has already been part of the Vecchia Signora’s professional squad since this season.
Attacking midfielder who plays in Villarreal’s B team at just 19 years old, being one of the great projects of the Yellow Submarine.
He works as a left back, a position that does not have much replacement in the National Team after Marcos Acuña and Nicolás Tagliafico. To follow him closely that he can earn a place if he continues to grow.
Franco’s brother and has already added minutes with the Neroazurro first team in Serie A and in the UEFA Champions League. Much future.
Creative midfielder who is part of the Real Madrid youth team but little by little is joining the training sessions of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.
“El Changuito” had been shining with Xeneize until he suffered a serious injury in the middle of the season. His future is very promising and he has a special talent with the ball at his feet.
A promise that many Argentines know since he became the youngest player to debut in the Spanish League with Mallorca and was later transferred to Lazio with which he is adding minutes regularly.
The best known of this list and that is becoming the promise of Manchester United. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, he can continue adding minutes with Ten Hag.
Obviously, in addition to these 13 footballers, there are the young players who became champions in Qatar 2022, such as Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Thiago Almada, Cristian Romero, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister and others who can continue to be part of the team facing the next World Cup tournament as Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul, Lisandro Martínez or Lautaro Martínez.
The Argentine National Team may be entering a new era with very good players who, at the same time, can bring joy to all the fans of the Albiceleste team in the coming years.
#young #players #Argentine #National #Team #future
Leave a Reply