The investigation continues into the tragedy that occurred in the early hours of October 1 in the city of Murcia, Spain. A fire destroyed two nightclubs and caused the death of 13 people, all of them of Latin American origin. The premises had been ordered to close for more than a year. The authorities continue with the investigation without the origin of the fire having been determined.

The Spanish Police identified the 13 people who died on Sunday morning, all of them were of Latin American origin.

Five of the fatalities were from Nicaragua, another five from Ecuador and three from Colombia. Loved ones wait for the bodies to be repatriated. Six of the bodies were identified by fingerprints and the other seven by comparison with DNA samples provided by their relatives.

The fire destroyed the La Fonda Milagros and Teatre nightclubs. Murcia authorities have already opened an investigation into the fire and describe the tragedy as possible reckless homicide.

Fonda Milagros y Teatre were operating even though they were ordered to close a year ago for not having a permit to operate.

The manager of both venues, Juan Inglés Rojo, is also the manager of several nightclubs and in 2019 he had already been involved in a similar episode in San Pedro del Pinatar, another municipality in Murcia.

The mother of one of the fatal victims of a fire in a nightclub where she was celebrating her birthday in Murcia reacts at the doors of the city’s Sports Pavilion, where they have received psychological assistance, on October 1, 2023. At least 13 people died in a fire at a Spanish nightclub early today, authorities said, with fears the death toll could still rise as rescue workers search through the rubble. Apparently, the fire broke out at dawn in a building that housed the “Teatre” and “Fonda Milagros” nightclubs in the city of Murcia, in the southeast of Spain. © AFP – JOSE JORDAN

Jairo Correa, father of one of the deceased Colombians, told the Colombian radio station WRadio that “his daughter and her boyfriend had never gone to any nightclub in Murcia and did not know that this nightclub had a closure order.” Like some of those who were at the nightclub, he managed to call his family before the flames spread.

“My daughter, in the last seconds of her life, remembered to say goodbye to her mother and when her mother heard her, she collapsed and looked for me, she showed me what our daughter managed to send and we became desperate. “We ran to Murcia to look for the area because we didn’t know about the fire,” Jairo Correa told the local station.

The cause of the fire is still uncertain

Both La Fonda Milagros and Teatre did not have a municipal license and there was an order to cease activity from January 2022.

The Scientific Police agents continue to collect evidence inside the nightclubs and compile statements from clients who were in the premises that morning in order to clarify the origin and causes of the fire.

The first hypotheses and witness accounts suggest that the fire could have started in the air conditioning tubes, around six in the morning at La Fonda Milagros.

Atalayas, where the fire occurred, is a popular area of ​​Murcia where dozens of discos, fast food establishments and nightclubs are located.

This has been the deadliest fire in Spain since the one that occurred in Zaragoza in 1990, when 43 people died.

With EFE, Reuters and local media