He Broad Front for Mexicoan alliance made up of the PRI, PAN and PRD, took an important step this Monday by presenting the 13 candidates who will compete in their internal process towards the 2024 presidential elections.

Prominent contenders include Xochitl Galvezsenator and favorite in the polls for the PAN, as well as santiago creelpresident of the Chamber of Deputies and second in preferences.

For the PRI are Senator Beatrice Paredes and the former Secretary of Tourism, Enrique de la Madrid. For its part, the PRD has the participation of Miguel Angel Manceraformer head of government of Mexico City, and Silvano Aureolesformer governor of Michoacán.

Other applicants who are part of this process are Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vacaformer governor of Tamaulipas, who is facing investigations for money laundering and organized crime; Ignatius Loyolaformer governor of Querétaro; Jorge Luis Preciadoformer legislator, and gabriel quadricongressman and former presidential candidate.

In addition, as representatives of civil society, Israel Rivas, activist in defense of the lack of cancer drugs; Sergio Iván Torres, president of the National Network of Police Associations, and José Jaime Enrique Félix, former member of the UNAM and former deputy.

Of a total of 33 people who applied, 20 were left out of the process for not meeting the established requirements. Now, the applicants will have from next Wednesday until August 12 to collect 150,000 signatures and advance to the next stage of the process.

Once this phase is over, debate forums and surveys will be held to select three finalists, who will face each other in a final stage whose result will be announced on September 3.

The coordinator of the PRD parliamentary group, Luis Espinosa, highlighted the positive impact that the construction of this opposition front has had on the citizenry, pointing out that they are changing the country’s narrative, which a week ago looked bleak.

Last Sunday, the member parties of the opposition block officially registered with the National Electoral Institute (INE) the Broad Front for Mexico, the name under which they will manage the internal process.