Now 75 years ago, there was a powerful movement destined to transform the capital into a project called ‘Gran Madrid’, a city with weight that competed with the very thriving Barcelona. But for that, Madrid needed inhabitants. So he decided to grow, and … He did it absorbing some of the surrounding peoples: up to 13 became neighborhoods of the capital.

It was not a process with a closed date, but it was gradually developed between 1948 and 1954, a time when Madrid went from having 68 square kilometers to multiply by nine and reaching more than 600. and its population increased by 339,000 inhabitants, exceeding 1.8 million when the process ended.

The municipalities that were integrated into Madrid were thirteen: Aravaca, Canillas, Canillejas, Barajas, Fuencarral, Hortaleza, Chamartín, Carabanchel Alto, Carabanchel Bajo, Villaverde, El Pardo, Vallecas and Vicálvaro. They could have been more: it seems that other annexations were also considered, such as those of Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Leganés or Boadilla del Monte.

The city was transformed by the Bidagor Plan, the first urban plan that regulated land uses by areas. The bordering peoples, on the other hand, suffered from many deficiencies, and did not have sufficient budgets to exceed them. The idea was also driven from the central government, which was then equivalent to saying that it was mandatory. It is not strange to find in the press of the time manifestations of the mayors of these peoples who were going to disappear, engulfed by the capital, declaring their support to measure.

«We are in favor; It is easier, if we are unified, carry out projects such as urbanizing the Aragon road, than from Canillejas to the Abroñigal stream-the current M-30-would be cheaper and faster if it did not depend on four municipalities, ”said Vicálvaro councilor Francisco Román Sánchez. In Canillas, its mayor Adolfo Faes Villaverde remembered that they already had a supply or slaughterhouse place, but their 26,000 inhabitants at that time were missing a good sewerage system; Annexation could bring this and other improvements, he trusted, although he also showed his concern for taxes, which he expected to “stay as they are.”

Apparently, the annexations of Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Leganés or Boadilla were also considered

The Bidagor Plan pointed to the creation of several satellite villages, in peripheral nuclei that would be in Peñagrande, Manteras and Canillas, San Blas, Vicálvaro and Palomeras, and in Villaverde and Carabanchel. In total, he raised the construction of 64,000 homes to house those more than 320,000 people.

Other times

Above, arrival of the first tram to Canillejas, in 1912. Down, Dcha, Vicálvaro, even with its town appearance, in 1970. I left, children in a source in Villaverde, in 1955

ABC-Teodoro Naranjo Domínguez Archive



Meanwhile, the procedures for the annexation of the peoples continued to take steps: on October 12, 1945, the Permanent Municipal Commission initially approved it, and then followed the process little by little. On April 1, 1950, Hortaleza and Barajas were already Madrid. This latest incorporation was applauded a lot in the press, the municipality where the airport was “the entrance to Spain.” And the chronicles of the convenience of converting decks into “a satellite city towards which it is channeled, once endowed with the necessary means of communication with the center of the population, part of the population surplus that currently suffocate that is also spoken.” In July 1954, Villaverde was annexed and the urgency of the works of the new Canillejas garbage dump was declared.

The incorporated peoples brought their cultural and architectural wealth, and contributed to give more value to the capital. And although over the years its character of ancient population has been lost, searching them, there are still traces of their most representative features. The neighborhood commitment on many occasions, united to some management successes, have allowed them to still stand as interesting spaces as the fifth of the Molinos or Torre Arias, in Canillejas; the palace of Villa Rosa in Canillas; The Silo de Hortaleza, in the Huerta of Health that councilor Pedro Tovar lifted; the neomudéjar style constructions of the Rose Chamartín; The Plaza Mayor Porticada de Barajas, the archaeological vestiges of the Carabancheles …