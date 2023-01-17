We are in the middle of the transfer market for the winter period where the teams are doing everything possible to get players who will give a quality leap to the squad and achieve the objectives stipulated at the beginning of the season. The markets always leave us movements by stratospheric figures.
Here we leave all the signings that have been made for more than 100 million euros.
Last player to appear on this list. In this winter market, Chelsea has disbursed 100 million euros to take over the services of the young Ukrainian from Shaktar Donertsk, Mudryk.
The man who announced his retirement from football a few days ago came to Real Madrid to form a trident that will be remembered by the madridistas, that famous “BBC” made up of Bale, Benzema and Cristiano. He arrived from Tottenham for 101 million euros.
There was a time when Paul Pogba was the best midfielder in the world and was destined to dominate football, but after the move to Manchester United all that has been left behind. Juventus did good business with the Frenchman, earning more than 100 million euros from the sale.
Like many other names on the list, Lukaku came to Chelsea to replace Hazard for practically the same money he earned from the sale of his former player. In addition, Lukaku did not finish finding himself in England and returned to Inter the following season on loan.
Hazard was the one chosen by Florentino to pick up the baton from Cristiano, although injuries and lack of continuity have deprived the player of shining in Spain. Madrid paid almost the same as they won with Cristiano, and so far it has not given the same result, nor does it seem that it will. It seems that his future at Real Madrid has its days numbered.
The Portuguese put an end to his time with Real Madrid after a Champions League final, and Juventus took over the player’s services for 117 million euros. Although the best player in the history of Madrid left, the club did a great deal with the player, earning money on the transfer and having won 4 Champions League with him.
The current champions of England decided to increase their squad by signing one of the players of the moment, Jack Grealish. Aston Villa made one of its biggest sales in history, serving to rebuild the team with the arrival of players like Coutinho.
Elfrancés made his future known through a documentary, creating a lot of expectation for a transfer that did not have the expected effect on Barcelona either, another one. After a couple of not very remarkable seasons, Griezmann returned to Atlético on loan.
He arrived from Benfica after signing a great season with the Portuguese. At Atlético de Madrid he has had more good moments but he has not finished fitting in so far. He has had to leave on loan to Chelsea.
He arrived at Barcelona the same year as Dembele. Liverpool sold their star of the moment in a transfer that caused a furor among the Catalans, but in the end it did not have the expected performance either.
Part of the money that Barcelona earned from the sale of Neymar was used to sign Dembele, who at that time was one of the stars of Borussia Dortmund. Although the operation has not gone as expected, the club paid 140 million euros for him.
A year later came the signing of Kylian Mbappé by the same team. Al Khelaifi decided to create a super team in which he joined the Frenchman with his star Neymar. In addition, Mbappé has renewed until 2025 with the Parisian club.
The signing of the Brazilian by PSG in 2017 broke all records in the history of the market, leaving behind a Barcelona with players like Messio Suárez, his best allies in attack, to leave the Parisian club.
#players #cost #million #euros
Leave a Reply