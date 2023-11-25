Israel and Hamas completed this Saturday, November 25, a new exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, on the second day of the truce agreed between the two parties. In this exchange, 13 Israeli hostages – in addition to 4 Thais – were held by Hamas, and 39 Palestinian prisoners were released. Hamas delayed the handover of this second group of hostages for about seven hours after accusing Israel of violating the agreement on the entry of humanitarian aid and the release of Palestinians with the longest service in prisons.

This Saturday, November 25, as part of the agreement between the Islamist group Hamas and Israell, 13 Israeli hostages were released, in addition to 4 Thais. Most of them lived in the kibbutz (Israeli agricultural commune) of Be’eri, where on October 7 about 80 people were kidnapped and about 30 were murdered.

On Friday, a first group of 13 Israeli hostages had been released as part of the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of 50 captives in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinians.

The Red Cross transferred the 17 hostages released this Saturday from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, where after a medical check-up, they were taken by Israeli forces to Kerem Shalom, a crossing that connects Egypt with Israel.

At that point, The authorities confirmed the identity of the released Israelis: 8 children and 5 womenkidnapped during the attack on the Beeri and Kfar Aza kibbutzim.

The 13 Israelis released this Saturday

Among the Israelis who were released this Saturday were Sharon Avigdori, 52, and her 12-year-old daughter, Noam Avigdori, from Kfar Aza; brothers Noam Or, 17, and Alma Or, 13, whose mother was killed in Be’eri and their father and his cousin remain in captivity.

Also released were Emily Hand, 9, and Hila Rotem, 13; whose mother remains kidnapped, something that Israel pointed out as a violation of the agreement. Mia Regev Jarbi, 21, was taken directly by helicopter to a hospital because she is injured.

Also returning to Israel were Noga Weiss, 53, and her daughter Shiri Weiss, 18, residents of Be’eri, and part of the Haran-Sholam family: grandmother Shoshan Haran, 67, with her daughter Adi Shoham, 38 years old, and his two grandchildren Yehal and Naveh, 3 and 8; while Adi’s husband and five other family members remain captive.

Adi Shoham, her husband and two children were visiting Be’eri when the attack occurred.

“I hope they come back to make them laugh,” said clown Amnon Rviv, a friend of the grandfather of the two minors, who lost his life during the Hamas attack, hours before the release.

Another 39 Palestinians released from prison

While, another 39 Palestinian prisoners, 6 women and 33 teenagers, were released from prison after hours of delay in this exchange.

“The prison service concludes the second phase of releasing prisoners, as part of the plan for the return home of the kidnapped. During the night, 39 security prisoners were released,” said the Israeli prison service after confirming the release of the 17 Israeli hostages.

Israel rounded up the 39 prisoners on Saturday morning at Ofer prison, near Jerusalem, to be handed over to the Red Cross.which took them to the town of Beitunia, in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas accused Israel of “manipulating” the list of prisoners to be released and not fulfilling the commitment to first release the eight women who were serving longer sentences, all imprisoned since 2015.

Israel released two of them on Friday, Rawan Abu Ziyada and Marah Bakir – imprisoned for only 15 years – but finally the other six were included in today’s list: Nourhan Jader Awad, Shorouq Duwaiyat, Maysun Mousa, Fadwa Hamada, Israa Jaabis and Aisha al Afghani.

With information from EFE