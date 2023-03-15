At just 22 years and 236 days old, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland became the 13th footballer to score 5 goals in a match between the European Cup (1960-2023) and the Champions League era (1992-2023), by scoring that amount to RB Leipzig of Germany, for Manchester City of England.
With that trigger, we’ll go through all the cases, one by one. The “Android” continues to make great history and his numbers are scary considering his young age and everything that is ahead of him.
Owe Ohlsson was the 1st and did so in the 1959/60 European Cup, playing for IFK Göteborg, in a 6-1 win against Linfield FC. He pioneered an impressive record.
It was on 09/13/1961, in the historic win of B 1913 Odense 9-2 against Spora Luxemburg when Bent Löfqvist converted five times, being the second in the European Cup to achieve it up to that moment.
On 09/12/1962, at Milan 8-0 Union Luxembourg, Altafini Mazzola scored five goals.
Ray Crawford scored five goals while playing for Ipswich Town against Floriana FC on 09/25/1962, in a 10-0 win.
In September 1964, Lokomotiv Sofia beat Malmoe 8-3. In that historic game Nikola Kotkov scored 5.
Flórián Albert scored five goals against ÍB Keflavík on 09/08/1965, in a 9-1 win against Ferencvárosi TC.
5 away goals? Yes, 5 away goals. On 09/14/1966, at the Haka Valkeakoski stadium, RSC Anderlecht danced it 1-10, with five from Paul Van Himst.
Bayern Munich beat Omonia Nikosia 9-0 on 10/24/1972, with five goals from the historic Gerd Muller, who died on August 15, 2021. One of the best forwards in football history.
Representing Grasshopper Club Zürich, Claudio Sulser faced Valletta FC on September 13, 1978, scoring five of the goals in the 8-0 final.
On 10/24/1979, Ajax of the Netherlands thrashed Omonia Nikosia 10-0: half of those goals were scored by Søren Lerby, a Danish midfielder. Tremendous.
Lionel Messi showed off in the Champions League round of 16 in 2012, scoring five goals against Bayer Leverkusen. That year he was on all the covers and his team won 7-1. A real win and show.
The Brazilian striker scored a goal on 10/21/2014 for Shakhtar Donetsk against BATE Borisov. It was beaten 7-0.
For the second leg of the round of 16 of the 2022/23 Champions League, the Norwegian scored 5 goals for Manchester City against RB Leipzig, in the 6-0 game played in England. The third to achieve it in a Champions League match.
