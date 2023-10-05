The bodies of the 13 who died in the fire that started last Sunday in the Atalayas leisure area, in Murcia, have already been identified, according to sources from the National Police. Specifically, six of the bodies have been identified by fingerprints and the rest – seven – by obtaining genetic profiles (DNA), carried out by the Scientific Police.

The court has four forensic medical teams assigned to the Forensic Medicine institutes of the Region and with the assistance of the National Institute of Toxicology, Forensic Sciences and the General Scientific Police Commissariat.

Once the bodies are fully identified, the report will be sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Murcia, which will confirm the cause of death. The next step will be to transfer the preliminary autopsy report to the court to deliver the bodies – expected today – to the families and issue burial or cremation licenses. It should be remembered that the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia took over the proceedings opened last Tuesday for 13 crimes of reckless homicide in the fire and that it maintains the investigation under summary secrecy.

Key testimonials



The National Police, for its part, yesterday began taking statements from witnesses to the fire last Sunday at the Teatre and La Fonda Milagros nightclubs. Throughout the morning, fifteen people who were in the premises at that time told the agents what they saw and experienced minutes before managing to escape from the hell that the nightclubs became. One of the people who went to the police station at the Carmen district police station, Jorge Belmonte, stated upon leaving that he was on the dance floor of the Teatre nightclub with 40 other people. Around six in the morning, while the last DJ was playing a disco music session, smoke began to come out of the upper part of the establishment, from the air ducts. “The false ceiling was burning and the performance stopped, because there was more and more smoke.” At that moment, the club’s employees began to evacuate the room and soon flames appeared in the same ventilation tubes that both clubs shared. “If the fire had occurred two hours earlier, with the club full, there would have been many more deaths,” he concluded.

Belén Sánchez was another client who was at the Teatre nightclub that Sunday morning with a friend. After testifying before the National Police, he stated at the door of the police station that during the time he was in the premises he felt cold, “because the air conditioning was very strong”, but around five in the morning he began to notice that it was very hot. «I sat on a stool, next to the bar, and felt overwhelmed. “I told my friend I was going home.” When she arrived at her home, her partner called her to tell her that the Teatre nightclub had burned down.

The statements about the tragic event will last for several days, since not all the people who witnessed the start of the fire have yet been located and the trickle of witnesses who are responding to the investigators’ call is daily. Their testimonies will be of great value in determining where and how the fire started, one of the fundamental parts of the investigation.