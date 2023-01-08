After more than a decade, the Gordon Campbell Season began with edition number 12 and did so with a monologue about the life and work of British singer John Lennon, whose title was: “The man of the decade, an afternoon with John Lennon” .

The conductor and organizer of the Sunday festival, Gordon Campbell went up on the stage of the theater Angela Peralta to welcome all those who came to the venue, who received it with applause, this because Campbell shared that thanks to the Camerata Campbell, which has graduated many talents who have won scholarships to study in other places and in addition to where several young people prepare themselves in music.

Show

After the warm welcome and without further ado, the orchestra director introduced the impersonator Randy Noojinwho began to teach his talent to impersonate one of the most famous artists in the music industry worldwide, such as the British singer John Lennon. The humanist, who had little production stayed center stage he only spun together some dialogues and some fragments of songs by the English musician.

He is also an actor, writer, film producer and musician, Randy Noojin dedicated the show to the life and work of the British singer and musician, founder and leader of the BeatlesThe mythical Liverpool Quartet who dominated the music scene in the 1960s and that to date continues to be a benchmark in the music industry. With a guitar and wearing characteristic garments of the late artist, Randy Noojin offered a show that lasted just over an hour, which was very linear, with few emotions and in which the largest number of audiences was foreigners.

Viewers can only be moved by snippets of songs, such as: Come together, Gimme some truth, I feel fine, You can’t do that and Revolution with which he closed the show

Billboard

The appointment is for next Sunday, January 15, where the Camerata Mazatlandirected by Gordon Campbellwhose theme will be the other beethoven. The meeting will be at the Ángela Peralta theater and remember that all concerts are at 12:00. The Sunday festival will also feature special guests, which ensure that people will be delighted with the performances.