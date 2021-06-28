The next edition of the Gulf 12 Hours will return to take place on the Abu Dhabi track, precisely on January 8, 2022.

The UAE race had been staged in Bahrain this year, given that the Coronavirus pandemic had denied any possibility of organizing it in Yas Marina, but in reduced ranks given the difficulties in moving by the various teams.

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management is implementing the changes to the circuit designed to improve it, especially in view of Formula 1, and the 10th edition of the endurance competition for the GT3, GT4 and Lamborghini Super Trofeo cars will, as always, be divided into two parts of 6 hours each.

“The world is gradually returning to normal and in January 2022 we want to celebrate the 10th anniversary with a memorable event, full of new ideas,” said Andrea Ficarelli, head of Driving Force Events promoter.

“We can’t wait for the starting grid to be full again and in the coming weeks we will publish a first draft of the entry list”.

There are 34 places available in all and registration is already open.