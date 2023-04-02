The half Frenchman L’Equipe has published a list with the twelve highest paid coaches on the entire planet.
As expected, all of them train in European football, and in this list of coaches we can find three Spanish coaches. Can you imagine who they can be?
First of all, we find Diego Simeone, who leads the list with a salary of 2.8 million euros as manager of Atlético de Madrid. This amount is a sample of his impact on the club, managing to keep the team at the top of the table in the Spanish league and winning the title in the 2020-2021 season.
Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, is in second place with a salary of 1.85 million euros. Despite not having won the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola has managed to lead his team to win the Premier four times in the last six years.
Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool strategist, ranks third on the list with 1.48 million euros. Klopp led Liverpool to glory in the 2019-2020 season, winning the English league after 30 years of waiting.
The rest of the list includes other famous and successful coaches like Carlo Ancelotti, Simone Inzaghi and José Mourinho. It should be noted that the German Thomas Tuchel, who led Chelsea to victory in the Champions League two seasons ago, is in sixth place with a salary of 998,000 euros.
In short, the world of soccer is not only about great players and impressive goals, but also about great salaries for the most successful managers. This list of the 12 highest-earning soccer managers shows that their work and dedication are highly valued in the world of sports and that, in many cases, their skills are just as important to the success of the team as those of the players on the field. grass.
