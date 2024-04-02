Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 2:36 p.m.











The health device that the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia has deployed this Tuesday through the streets of Murcia on the occasion of Bando de la Huerta day has provided, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., a total of 24 assists, seven of them due to alcohol poisoning, according to 112 sources. None of these 24 cases required transfer to health centers.

Personnel and material resources from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management 061, Red Cross and Civil Protection of the Murcia City Council participate in the health device.