The 112 of the Generalitat began to receive calls about the overflow of the Poyo ravine from 16.40

The calls to 112 of the Generalitat Valenciana on October 29, the day of the DANA, were shot from 16.00 coinciding with the overflow of the Poyo Barranco, according to official documentation of the Autonomous Department of Emergencies in the hands of the instructor judge to which Eldiario.es has had access.

The judge of the Dana Tilda of “useless” the advice of Mazón to seek refuge in height two hours after the flood

The complete list of calls to 112, contributed to the instructor by the Department of Emergencies and Interior, reveals that the Generalitat had reliable clues of the flood route. From Chiva, located upstream of the Barranco del Poyo, at 16.40, a call is received: “Water is starting to enter housing.” At 16.41: “The house is being flooded.” Shortly after, at 16.53, a three -storey house is “flooded with rain.” At 17.20, the call warns that the water goes through the second floor.

The first incidence corresponding to Paiporta (the town most affected by the ravine) recorded by the emergency telephone is produced at 18.32 with the following message: “Barranco is overflowing / they have not cut the area.” From that moment on, and until 23.52, calls from Paiporta multiply with alerts about dozens of trapped or missing people.

At 18.56, incidents from Catarroja begin to register, another of the towns of L’Horta Sud that suffered more affectation. The first notice indicates: “Barranco overflows, people trapped inside [de] cars ”. Until 23.59, 112 registered numerous calls on trapped and missing people in Catarroja.

At 18.41, the first incident in Massassa is recorded in 112: more than 50 cars “take them the water, for the rains.” In spite of the numerous notices, the mass alert to the mobiles was sent at 20.11, when there were already deaths and missing, as they have accredited the statements before the instrumental judge of the relatives of the victims.

In total, the 112 phone that is managed at the Emergency Coordination Center of L’Aliana, received on October 29, 19,821 calls and managed 4,770 incidents.

The letter sent to the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, signed by the Deputy Director General of Emergencies, Jorge Suárez, explains that the number of calls is higher than the registered incidents: “For example, before the fall of a bridge, a single incident, dozens of associated calls can be received.”

The magistrate has reiterated in several recent cars that her research focuses on the 227 deaths of the afternoon of the Dana, associated with a “negligent performance.” Material damage, he says, “could not be avoided” while “the deaths do.”

Mazón spoke before going to the Cecopi with a high position that suffered at that time the flooding of the Poyo ravine



The judge limits her instruction to “homicides and injuries committed by serious imprudence.” His resolutions affect that the alert, in addition to “late”, contained a message “wrong in its content.”