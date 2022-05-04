THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 3:11 p.m.



The Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia attended, from 00 hours and until 14 hours. Wednesday, a total of 21 incidents related to the rains, although none of them caused victims or serious damage. Murcia, with 6 interventions, was the most affected municipality, followed by Caravaca de la Cruz with 3. Most of the incidents managed were related to the removal of obstacles from the road and public roads.

In Murcia, around 12 noon, the owners of several vehicles called 112 because they said they were trapped in a pocket of water on the South Costera at the height of La Alberca. Around 1:30 p.m., a driver had to be rescued by CEIS firefighters in a similar situation at the La Serreta industrial estate in Molina de Segura. Another of the incidents that occurred was the fall of a car into a canal on the Librilla-Barqueros highway, which was attended by the Local Police. Fortunately, none required medical assistance.