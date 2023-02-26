Elena Velasco, an 11-year-old Colombian girl, found out a few days ago that the Puffin publishing house wanted to retouch Roald Dahl’s books. The intention was to make them more inclusive, without descriptions such as “fat” or “ugly” or mentions of authors accused of colonialism such as Rudyard Kipling. And Elena did not like this. She spat out a rejection speech which she recited to her mother and which she later derived in a letter. “You are reading the books as editors and not as readers,” she charged. For her, the texts that she has treasured about her since she was seven years old risk losing her essence.

The first of Dahl’s works that fascinated Elena was Jorge’s wonderful medicine. There, she enters the world of a child who is fed up with his grandmother’s mistreatment and decides to prepare a strange medicine for him. “He poured everything into it… gasoline, paint, nail polish and animal medicine. She gave it to her and she began to grow and grow until she broke the roof of the house, ”says Elena. According to her, it is a simple story that is ideal to begin to delve into the British author. She does not consider her cruel: “Grandma does not suffer, she is happy when she sleeps in the barn, before she never went out.”

The young reader does not believe that any child will think of imitating the protagonist. “Children are not stupid. At my age you know it’s fiction, and when she was younger, it was told in a way that made you not think about it. It is not about influencing, but about enjoying”, she comments. For her, Dahl’s teasing component is essential. Children identify, entertain themselves and stay engaged. Therefore, changing the text involves great risks. “If children’s literature starts to be more correct and wants to teach us, it will stop interesting us. It will become more of an obligation than something fun”, says Elena.

The impact of these texts on Elena, however, goes beyond entertainment. As a reader, she has acquired a fastidious and sharp eye, attentive to every detail of the texts. He considers it important, for example, to emphasize that Dahl did not kill the grandmother of Jorge’s wonderful medicine and left “an open ending.” Also that The witches, his favorite book by the British writer, he loves it because it has “breaks” that allow him to get to know the characters better. A boy turned into a mouse and a grandmother who is affectionate this time express themselves unhurriedly in the middle of the plot: “They talk about how long each one is going to live. The child is afraid that his grandmother will die or that he will die earlier because he is a mouse ”.

The writer Yolanda Reyes, director of the Espantapájaros bookstore, highlights Elena’s capacity for analysis. That is why she published her letter when it came to her through the girl’s mother: “It seemed to me that it was giving voice to those of us who sometimes we treat with excessive condescension and underestimate their interpretive abilities.” According to the writer, children’s literature has suffered for years from the “good intentions” of adults, who confuse literature with “educating.” She doesn’t like it when parents demand that the texts bring a load of values ​​or ask for self-help books. “Children have the right to read good literature,” she stresses.

The bookseller, Elena’s former teacher, remembers that Dahl was always “rabidly” in favor of children and abhorred that they were treated in a condescending manner. She sided with them, with sarcastic portraits of evil, grotesque, or ridiculous adults. And Elena agrees. She points out that Dahl was able to empathize by reminiscing about his own childhood experiences: “I did several exhibits on him at school and have realized the connections to his own life. There was a warden he didn’t like at the boarding school… that’s where he got his inspiration for the character of director Tronchatoro in Matilda”.

The author’s death

Central to Elena’s letter is that Roald Dahl died in 1990, more than 32 years ago. “He can’t decide to make changes to his stories,” he reminds British publishers. And, in an interview with this newspaper, she emphasizes that this is a serious transgression: “They are not him and they don’t think like him. If they change his books, they will end up not being his.” According to Elena, it is impossible to imagine the evil Tronchatoro as a “hypercorrect” woman, with a kind vocabulary and tone towards children. The character and the story would be lost.

The publisher announced Friday that it was backtracking, at least partially: It will print both the original and adapted versions. Elena, however, is not entirely satisfied. She says that she appreciates that they give the option to buy the original text or the new one, but she affirms that it still seems unnecessary. “I wouldn’t buy a modified new version,” she remarks. And luckily she has no problem avoiding it, since the Spanish publisher will not make changes.

At the end of the interview, Elena’s mother announces to her daughter that original versions of the magic finger and autobiographical work boy. These are the two Dahl books that the young reader has pending and they are her new goal. The controversy has prompted her to complete the author’s work.

Matilda, between childhood and adulthood Elena has a special affection for Matilda, despite the fact that “it’s kind of sad sad that the movie became more famous than the book.” She admires the protagonist, a bright girl who is misunderstood by her parents and finds support in her teacher. The book narrates how she and Miss Honey face, together, the constant aggressions of the director Tronchatoro. The character of Matilda, who gives her name to the novel, stands out for being a girl with “an adult side”, as Elena explains. “I like that she is so small and thinks how she thinks. She reads books for older people, she has thoughts of older people, ”says the young reader. At the same time, however, she Matilda has the spirit of a child her age and her insight to get back at her: “She does mischief like replacing her father’s hair tonic with hair dye. her mother.” The duality between maturity and childhood is reflected in Elena and her sophisticated analyzes of Dahl’s texts. But she rejects the parallel. “I see myself more as a girl than something more serious,” she says. Adulthood, she insists, is still a long way off.

