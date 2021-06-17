After a year of absence, the weekend ended the main exhibition of video games worldwide: E3 2021. It’s the first time the Los Angeles event aired fully digital, but that did not prevent the big gaming companies from taking the opportunity to present its main novelties.

While the pandemic did not affect the video game as much as other cultural industries, the impact of the confinement was felt in the developments. For that reason that this year’s edition it will not be the most remembered, but still left a good selection of titles that will arrive in the coming months and 2022.

12 minutes

12 Minutes is one of the most anticipated independent video games of the year. It is an adventure narrative with a bird’s eye view in which the player must prevent a stranger from killing the protagonist and his wife. The whole story seems to take place in the couple’s apartment and unfolds through a time loop.

During the Microsoft and Bethesda conference, they announced that 12 Minutes is coming to Xbox and PC on August 19.

Forza Horizon 5

With the new generation of consoles, graphical fidelity seems to have reached new heights of realism. A great example of this phenomenon is Forza Horizon 5, the new open world arcade racing video game from Playground Games.

During the Xbox conference they presented this new installment emphasizing the technical section and how it takes advantage of the power of Xbox Series XS.

This time, the Horizon festival moves to the desert of Mexico with the largest map seen so far in the franchise. To introduce the game, Microsoft posted a cinematic trailer and a video delving into the gameplay.

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Xbox and PC on November 9.

Halo Infinite

Another highlight of the Microsoft conference was Halo Infinite, the new installment of the Master Chief saga that will come to Xbox and PC by the end of the year. 343 Industries released a new trailer for the campaign, but they spent most of the time talking about the multiplayer modes.

From what is seen in the presentation, it seems that the Halo Infinite online recovers the gameplay and game modes of Halo 4 and Halo Reach, with larger games and combining combat on foot and in vehicles.

In addition, the multiplayer of this new installment will be Free-to-Play for all users. From Microsoft they assured that there will be micropayments and some kind of Battle Pass, but there will be no loot boxes.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo reserved your most anticipated game by the end of your presentation. Two years after announcing the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Japanese company has published a new trailer for this long-awaited continuation. Along with the new video a date was also included: 2022.

Although the trailer left fans of the series wanting more, it did reassure more than one to know that the development of this new installment continues.

The brief advance, of little more than a minute, shows new game mechanics and also many questions about the history and setting of this long-awaited title.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope

In 2017, Ubisoft demonstrated that it was possible to create a turn-based strategy and combat Mario game. That crazy idea will now have a continuation with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope, the direct sequel to the acclaimed Kingdom Battle.

Once again, the universes of Super Mario and the Rabbids will come together again to offer a fun experience for all audiences. It will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch during 2022.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was the most pleasant surprise of the conference of Square enix in E3 2021.

It had been rumored for some time that Eidos Montreal was working on a game based on Marvel’s galactic comics, but it was no less pleasant to discover that the project exists and, it seems, is well under way.

This third-person action game for one player will have an original story and will bet on offering a narrative adventure rather than a multiplayer experience like that of Marvel’s Avengers. It will go on sale next October 26 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

Metroid Dread

Almost twenty years after her last original 2D adventure, bounty hunter Samus Aran returns in Metroid Dread.

The new installment of this veteran franchise recovers the essence of its origins and it promises a good helping of action, platforming and exploration. It was the highlight of the Nintendo conference at E3 2021.

The development is carried out by the Madrid studio Mercury Steam, which has already worked on Metroid: Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS. Overseeing the project is Yoshio Sakamoto, one of the Japanese company’s most veteran designers. It will be released on October 8, 2021.

Somerville

Somerville is the new video game from the independent studio Jumpship and it is another minimalist narrative adventure with puzzles and a lot of mystery. This studio is made up of the former CEO of Playdead, the company responsible for Limbo and Inside, and other developers. Somerville seems to retain the style and design philosophy of Playdead’s games. It will be released on Xbox and PC during 2022.

Starfield



Starfield was the first game that Microsoft and Bethesda showed at their joint conference at E3 2021. It is an RPG, open world and space exploration title made by the creators of mythical franchises such as Fallout or The Elder Scrolls. During the event, they showed the first trailer for the game and announced its official release date: November 11, 2022.

On the other hand, from Bethesda they also announced that Starfield will be an exclusive title for Xbox Series XS and PC.

Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi was one of the surprises at the Devolver Digital conference at E3 2021. This 2D action game set in feudal Japan recreates the aesthetics of old samurai movies.

Behind the game is the Flying Wild Hog team, responsible for all three Shadow Warrior installments. Due to its careful aesthetics, it has become one of the most prominent announcements of the fair. Trek to Yomi is due out in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

Elden ring

Although it was unveiled outside of E3, it’s impossible to put aside From Software’s new game. The big surprise of Summer Game Fest, a parallel event to the fair that served to show the first trailer with gameplay of this long-awaited title.

Behind the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring are Japanese designer Hidetaka Miyazai and the writer George RR Martin (Game of Thrones).

Among the most outstanding novelties of Elden Ring is its open world, which will allow greater freedom of movement It will go on sale on January 21, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

SL