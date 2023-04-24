The semifinals of the UEFA Europa League are confirmed: on May 11 both Juventus from Italy will face Sevilla from Spain, and AS Roma from Italy against Bayer Leverkusen from Germany, valid for the first legs, which will have their retaliate a week later, on May 18, looking for a place in the grand final on the 31st of the same month.
There are many Argentines who will say present seeking to lift the trophy: there will be Argentine representatives in each of the four participating teams in this instance. Who or who will be the winners? We review the 11 applicants.
When it seemed that Roma were left out against Feyenoord, Paulo Dybala appeared with a great goal: he took the game to extra time and there José Mourinho’s team won it 4-1. La Joya is the figure of the team and now he will seek to give her the long-awaited title.
Juventus drew 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon and took advantage of the 1-0 loss in the first leg in Italy. Ángel Di María played the entire game, while Matías Soulé, Leandro Paredes and Enzo Barrenechea did not enter.
Without Exequiel Palacios, Leverkusen beat Unión SG 4-1 in Belgium, after the equality of the first leg in Germany. The former River, a native of Tucumán, is being very important to the team and will seek to keep the trophy.
The team that offers the most Argentines here is Sevilla: three world champions such as Montiel, Papu and Acuña, and two who knew how to participate in the national team, such as Lamela and Ocampos. great team
|
NUMBER
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
ANGEL DI MARIA
|
JUVENTUS
|
2
|
LEANDRO WALLS
|
JUVENTUS
|
3
|
MATÍAS SOULÉ
|
JUVENTUS
|
4
|
ENZO BARRENECHEA
|
JUVENTUS
|
5
|
PAULO DYBALA
|
AS ROME
|
6
|
EXEQUIEL PALACIOS
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
|
7
|
GONZALO MONTIEL
|
SEVILLE
|
8
|
ALEJANDRO GOMEZ
|
SEVILLE
|
9
|
MARCOS ACUÑA
|
SEVILLE
|
10
|
LUCAS OCAMPOS
|
SEVILLE
|
eleven
|
ERIK LAMELA
|
SEVILLE
