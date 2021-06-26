Drafting

Mexico City / 06.26.2021 04:47:38

This Saturday will start the race considered as the most important in the world of professional cycling: The Tour de France. The event created in 1903 is the oldest of the three known “Grand Tours”; the Giro D’Italia and La Vuelta complete the group.

The 23rd date of the UCI World Tour, consists of a race that will see activity through 21 stages over 23 days. Among the stages to highlight, there are two carried out individually against the clock (shorter distances from the event), three high arrivals and two dates for the rest of the cyclists (July 5 in Tignes and July 12 in Andorra).

The total route will be 3,414.4 kilometers, being the longest circuit of the contest (3,410.9 km from Giro d’Italia and 3336.1 from La Vuelta). Stage 7 of the Tour is the longest with a distance of 249.1 km, which will take place on July 2 and It will cover from the town of Vierzon to the commune of Le Creusot.

The reigning champion of the competition is the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar, who represents the UAE Team Emirates team and is currently in the second position of the UCI World Tour 2021 ranking with 3,813 points and 838 units below the leader, his compatriot Primož Roglič.

184 will be the cyclists who will see action in this competition, divided into 23 teams of eight members each. Enter the favorites to take over the circuit, the Slovenians Pogačar and Roglič stand out, as well as the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz of the Ineos Grenadiers team. The winner of the event he will receive a purse close to 600 thousand dollars.

