Surely many find the prefabricated houses. Whether they are typical camping mobile homes or wooden houses, the truth is that these types of constructions are increasingly visible because of the price of housing and the difficulties, especially economic but also in the supply of products, of the construction sector. have made these alternatives increasingly interesting for many.

The price, without a doubt, is unbeatable, since it is very easy to find products even cheaper than a car. The work itself is another of its attractions, since these products are built with large modules, such as walls, that are prepared from the factory. The assembly is, therefore, very quick, in many cases only one day, and in addition the materials used are up-to-date, so that the resulting houses are efficient and sustainable, as many now want their houses.

With the market looking up and the endless possibilities they offer, since many are customizable, new houses keep appearing that are real opportunities. A good example is a model with two rooms and that usually costs about 17,000 euros, VAT apart, but now has a juicy offer on a specialized portal.

105 square meters

The model in question is a wooden house, named VillaGatónwhich has the typical appearance of a storybook house. Despite its small dimensions compared to a traditional house, it is very spacious. According to the portal, it has 105 square meters of surface and the space is distributed with a large living-dining room, two bedrooms, as well as a kitchen, a bathroom and a terrace.









Exact price of this prefabricated house

The house has dimensions of 9.7 x 7.4 meters and has vwindows and glass doors. The walls are made of tongue-and-groove wood and are six centimeters thick and you can also add extras such as a sheet metal roof, ceramic tile or slate, for example. VillaGatón is for sale these days for 14,880 eurosalthough this price does not include VAT or transportation.

Where can I buy this prefabricated house?

The product can be found with this offer on the portal Economic Housewhich has more than 25 years of experience in the mobile home and prefabricated housing sector. Based in Burgos, where you can learn first-hand about the different options, the company distributes throughout the national territory and has other distribution points.