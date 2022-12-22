Argentina is one of the countries in the world with the most soccer fans. The festivities and celebrations that have been held throughout their territory after each victory of the team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 They are a reflection of that passion.

Images of overflowing people in the streets cheering on their players have gone viral in recent weeks. In them you can see people of all ages, including older adults.

This is how a 103-year-old Argentinian woman named Lydia Juana Pantuliano de Gómez Olivera has become famous, but those who know her call her ‘Grandma Pipina’. youAll her life she has been a fan of soccer, especially River Plata, the Argentine National Team and Lionel Messi.

‘Pipina’ has six children, 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. According to what she told the media ‘Infobae’, she likes cooking, politics, drinking beer and eating hamburgers; but what she enjoys the most is watching soccer games.

This Tuesday, the day that Argentina defeated Croatia and went to the World Cup final‘Pipina’ was ready hours before in front of the television and hugging her flag to celebrate the three goals that the team scored that day.

I didn’t want to miss it for the world. I love the Argentine National Team, I love Messi and all the players seem very nice to me.”

Once the game ended, people began to leave their homes to join the collective celebration that was taking place in the streets.. ‘Pipina’, despite her age, was no exception to her and she asked her family to take her to celebrate, thus stealing all the attention of those around her.

“When I began to hear the horns and the festivities in the street, I asked my daughter to put the earrings on and come with me to celebrate. I didn’t want to miss it for the world. I love the Argentine National Team, I love Messi and all the players seem very cute to me”, the woman told ‘Infobae’.

One of her daughters, who lives in Miami, told the aforementioned outlet that her mother’s health has deteriorated in recent months; However, her World Cup has done her very well. “It’s amazing, but these exciting matches gave her vitality and joy, it was something like an injection of love and happiness that quickly improved her,” explained the woman, also called Lydia, to the Argentine media.

The old woman caused such a sensation celebrating that media such as ‘ESPN’ shared videos of her on the street with her flag and smile along with family, friends and neighbors, who hope to celebrate with her again next Sunday.

The people around him began to chant. “Grandma, la la la la la!”, a fashionable chorus in Argentina due to another old woman who has become a sensation both in the streets crowded with fans supporting the Argentine National Team, and on social networks, since the videos of the fans cheering the woman exceed a million views.

