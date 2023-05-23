In 1954 Henry Kissinger discussed his doctoral thesis at Harvard on the Congress of Vienna and “the balance of powers, the search for order, which is the figure of much of his work, that model remains in his mind”. Thus Gregory Alegi, professor of United States History and Politics at the Luiss University of Rome, explains to Adnkronos how the entire, very long career span of the “great sage, great old man, historical memory of American foreign policy”, which the turns 100 next Saturday, can be interpreted in the light of the principles which, as a thirty-year-old, he analyzed for his doctoral thesis on the post-Napoleonic European order.

Even the position taken by the former secretary of state on the conflict in Ukraine “comes within the framework of the Congress of Vienna, within the framework of the balance of powers”, continues Alegi, recalling that at the beginning Kissinger gave “a pragmatic interpretation which recognized space to Russia but which then changed its mind over time”, going from advocating the neutrality of Kiev, or proposing after the Russian invasion to arrive at a ceasefire even at the cost of territorial renunciations, to instead supporting the entry of the Ukraine in NATO.

For Alegi, Kissinger’s initial position was “basically, albeit in a non-violent and aggressive manner, quite close to the Russian vision because it somehow recognizes a status and a sphere of influence for Russia as a continuation of the USSR: from this point of view the states have changed, but in reality he continues to carry on his vision of the golden years”.

And if in this the centenary statesman showed himself as “a person of a certain age, stuck to the schemes of his time”, Alegi underlines how the evolution of Kissinger’s position “demonstrates the ability to follow contemporary scenarios, the gradually take note that that design is perhaps not realistic in today’s world, that today recognizing Putin’s influence, a right of veto is no longer realistic”.

Kissinger’s is “an ability to read, to analyze today’s situation and not to apply a paradigm already decided previously”, concludes the historian, underlining however that “it cannot be excluded” that “his attendance at diplomatic governmental circles Americans has led him to take a more functional position”.

With regard to Kissinger’s “long and prestigious career”, first officially alongside presidents Nixon and Ford and then informal adviser to all subsequent presidents, for Alegi the “political masterpiece” is “the post-Vietnam one, when it conceives to balance the image of the defeat of the war in Vietnam with the opening to China”. “It opened a new front that somehow destabilizes the traditional Soviet competitor and opens up new possibilities for American foreign policy”, he adds, underlining how “the rapprochement with China that leads the United States to recognize communist China as a legal representative, unloading Taiwan”, still has consequences today “with China’s role in the world order and fears for Taiwan’s independence”.

With regard to the criticisms, protests and controversies that the figure of Kissinger, accused of having supported dictators and wars all over the world, according to the historian “his role as a black soul is the result of the legend which is a negative projection of the recognition of his actual capacity, it is hypothesized for him omnipotence, omniscience perhaps in an exaggerated way, despite having historically proven responsibilities as in the case of Chile”.

Finally, we have to ask ourselves how much the analyzes of the centenary Kissinger are “applicable in today’s world”, concludes Alegi, recalling that his “hyper pragmatism, hyper realism that becomes unscrupulous is basically a solution by technicians that takes into account the realism of international relations, but not of the internal ideological climate” which in this historical moment is steeped in populism.

“It is no coincidence that with all his intelligence, the esteem Kissinger enjoyed never presented himself for an elected office – he concludes – because his role is that of the king’s adviser, not a political candidate, his ideas make leverage on technical goodness not on acceptability by the electorate”.