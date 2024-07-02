Summer is perfect for traveling, but our smartphones don’t like to be too far from their chargers. To avoid having to worry about charging your phone all the time, a good solution is to use a INIU 10,000 mAh Magsafe Power Bank for Apple iPhone 12 and up. The discount is 16% off the recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box below, or via this link.
The advised price is 36.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Features of INIU Power Bank
This model is compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14 and 15in all sizes. It is also compatible with MagSafe models. The dimensions of the Power Bank are designed not to block the camera. With a full charge, the Power Bank is able to charge an iPhone 15 one and a half times, thus giving days of use without the need for access to electricity.
In the packaging is present:
- Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger
- USB-C cable
- Travel case
- User manual
