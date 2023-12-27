The excursion of the “More than a Travel” program at the “Russia” exhibition at VDNH in Moscow on December 27 was visited by the hundred thousandth guest. It was 18-year-old Veronica Sidorenko from the city of Protvino, Moscow region. The Rosmolodezh team presented the girl with memorable gifts.

The girl came to the exhibition with her grandmother.

“Every time before the New Year holidays, my family and I go to Moscow to attend various events. This time my grandmother encouraged me to go to VDNKh. And it so happened that I turned out to be the hundred thousandth participant in the excursion. I'm very happy now. I think the exhibition will impress me even more,” she shared her impressions.

Sidorenko will also be able to learn more about his native region, since the Day of the Moscow Region is being held at the exhibition on this day.

“Excursions to the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia” are very popular among residents of the country. Every day, guides of meaning conduct about 200 excursions on the country’s achievements, talk about its successes, answer a variety of questions that participants ask with curiosity,” said Oleg Makarov, adviser to the head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs.

Earlier, on December 19, the three millionth visitor to the Russia exhibition, Alexey Kozyrev from Barnaul, received a postcard from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was also given a certificate for a trip to the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The exhibition-forum “Russia” opened on November 4 and will run until April 12, 2024. You can visit it for free. Registration is required for select events. Participating in it are 89 regions, 22 federal executive authorities, including ministries and the Federal Agency for State Reserves, as well as 20 companies, corporations and public organizations. A total of 131 expositions are presented.