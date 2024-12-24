The most popular of the Kardashian clan is known for her eccentric tastes and ostentatious whims. The businesswoman and influencer has gone viral again by giving a Tesla Cybertruck to her best friend, Tracy Romulus. A gift on the occasion of Romulus’s birthday that soon spread across social networks with comments of all kinds.

Like everything these popular celebrities do, Kim Kardashian’s gift delivery to her friend became quite an event. Kim organized a private celebration where the Cybertruck was the “icing on the cake.” With a characteristic style, The vehicle arrived covered in a personalized cover which revealed its unmistakable silhouette when it was removed, leaving Tracy and the attendees speechless. Romulus’ expression of surprise and gratitude was captured on social media, where the event soon went viral.

Kim Kardashian herself also has one of these new Teslas in her car collection, along with others Lamborghini, Ferrari or Rolls-Royce. A few months ago, the ‘it girl’ was seen driving the Cybertruck through the streets of Malibu.

Kim Kardashian and her Tesla Cybertruck



Gtres





About the new Tesla Cybertruck

This ostentatious Tesla vehicle is one of the latest developments from the controversial company Elon Musk. Its selling price is $99,999, about 93,000 euros, and it will go on sale in 2023. The car is, as its name suggests, a truck, with a futuristic and fully electric design, with a range of 480 km. kilometers.









Approximately six meters long and two meters wide and long, the car’s body is, according to the manufacturer itself, resistant to all types of dents, scratches and even hammer blows and 9 millimeter caliber bullets. Furthermore, larmored glass cam and acoustic, which can resist the impact of a baseball at more than 100 km/h or class four hail. It is designed to be able to circulate on any type of surface and in fact, as a curiosity, on the house’s own website they explain that it is “made for any planet.”