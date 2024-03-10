The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will remove the 1,000 peso bill of Family F from circulationa collectible piece that has been on the market since April 7, 2008. This paper currency, which features Miguel Hidalgo On its main face, it has already begun to become popular among those who want one thinking about the future.

Today we will explain to you characteristics such as its dimensions, its elements, part of the history it represents, its date of release on the market, and some other details.

How do I identify the bill that Banxico will withdraw?

This ticket, with dimensions 155 x 66 mm and made of cotton paper, it hides visual secrets that pay tribute to the Father of the Nation, Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla.

In it obverse of the ticket, the undisputed protagonist is the effigy of Miguel Hidalgoaccompanied by a vignette that narrates a transcendental episode in the history of Mexico: the cry of Dolores.

The bell of Dolores and the majestic towers of the church of the same name are intertwined to evoke the moment when Hidalgo called on the people to start the independence movement.

This design, loaded with symbolism, becomes a visual jewel that captures the historical and patriotic essence of the revolutionary leader.

In it reverse, the journey continues with a perspective view of the University of Guanajuato. A careful selection of architectural elements, such as the stained glass interior and the relief on one of the doors, adds depth to the visual representation.

The presence of a frog, emblem of Guanajuato, and a representation of the city's architecture, complete this monetary work of art.

The predominant colors, in shades of pink and violet, give life to the bill, creating a unique and distinctive aesthetic. This visual riot is not only a tribute to history and culture, but also a delight for collectors with a passion for detail.

With Banxico removing this treasure from circulationthe inevitable question arises: when will be the right time to ensure you get your hands on this historic banknote before it becomes an even more coveted relic?

Characteristics of the 1,000 family 'F' bill

As part of its main features, in addition to the aesthetics that stand out in its design, there are also some security elements that made life difficult for counterfeiters.

Security elements:

– Reliefs sensitive to touch.

– Folios.

– Element that changes color.

– Microprinted texts.

– 3D Thread Linear Backgrounds.

– Security thread.

– Cotton paper.

– Watermark.

– Linear backgrounds.

– Fluorescence.

– Perfect registration.