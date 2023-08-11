When you find yourself in front of a dominant car such as the RB19, it is natural to wonder what its secret is. Depending on your perspective, one could say that Red Bull does not have any tricks or secret weapons, but that the Milton Keynes car is instead the result of a perfect development, with a strong synergy between each area. At the same time however, the complete superiority of the RB19 would lead us to think that there are a thousand and more of its secrets, from the bottom to the DRS, from the suspensions to the internal cooling, passing through the management of the brakes and tyres. The best synthesis is that Red Bull has only one winning ace: having understood all the implications of ground effect before and better than their opponents.

Benefit of understanding

The aerodynamic and mechanical complexity of the RB19 would not be possible without a deep understanding of the new regulations. The current single-seaters have aerodynamic logics that are distant from the leading cars until 2021 and have even less in common with the ground-effect Formula 1 cars of the last century. Observing the opponents, the impression that emerges is that they are still intent on studying the implications of ground effect, the potential of each concept and therefore the correct path to follow. With the evolution of funds, for example, the interaction between the lower and upper aerodynamics of the single-seater has become increasingly evident, leading to the development of new bodywork and the explosion of Red Bull-style slide bellies on the grid. Furthermore, not all have yet managed to locate the potential of the suspension schemesboth mechanically and aerodynamically.

The greatest difficulty, however, lies in predicting the reaction of the flows to changes in the heights from the ground and the geometries of the bed. Check porpoising is still a big challenge, as well as managing the great dynamic sensitivity of the cars. The single-seaters are in fact much more sensitive than in the past not only to the various working conditions, understood as steering angles, speeds and heights from the ground, but precisely to the dynamic transition from one state to another.

At the end of 2022, the rivals credited to challenge Red Bull were Ferraris and Mercedes. Yet the still immature understanding of the regulations has limited its growth from one season to the next. The Scuderia from Maranello confirmed its competitiveness on the flying lap at the beginning of the year, but slowed down in the race by a car made nervous by those side effects resulting from the search for maximum performance. Mercedes, on the contrary, has raised the ground clearance to prevent the porpoising suffered so much in 2022, however going to sacrifice too much performance. Red Bull’s jump in 2023, between second and second and a half in qualifying, is in line with what one would expect after the first year of a new regulatory cycle. However, given the complexity of the regulations and given the problems of competition, growth was far from obvious.

The suspension marries aerodynamics

In Milton Keynes they took their chances with the 2023 car, the concept of which has changed quite a bit compared to 2022. Last season, among the top teams, Red Bull was the one that rode higher off the ground, a setting that allowed soften the suspension, contributing to tire management in the race. However, the changes to the regulations desired by the FIA ​​have delayed the triggering of the porpoising, inviting you to descend with the heights from the ground. The RB19 was born as well as one of the lowest cars in the lotso much so as to lead the Mercedes top management to state that if the opponents tried to do the same, they would end up damaging the chassis.

All of this reveals another area of ​​superiority of the Milton Keynes team. The mechanics of the RB19 in fact, it was created to stabilize the car at a constant height from the ground, allowing it to remain close to the ground and generate maximum load. Another objective was to improve braking efficiency by limiting pitching, i.e. the forward inclination of the chassis which, by raising the bottom and the diffuser, compromises the stability of the rear axle. To succeed, Red Bull worked both on the kinematics of the suspension through an elaborate scheme of the external arms, and on the stiffness and damping of the internal mechanics of the springs and shock absorbers. It is no coincidence that Montreal is the track where the RB19 was least dominant, struggling with its stiffness to digest the high curbs of the chicanes.

Thanks to the excellent control of the ground clearances, the aerodynamicists from Milton Keynes were able to push themselves to a new level in the design of the surface. Aware that the RB19 could run low and close to the ground, the underbody was designed accordingly. The photos collected in Monaco show the still unmatched complexity of the Red Bull fund. The Venturi channels do not have a regular course, but have an alternation of crests and valleys to accelerate and slow down the flows, exploiting eddies and pressure plays to their advantage. Again, the complexity achieved denotes security in the means of design and above all understanding ground effectbeing able to simulate and predict the implications of each change.

Docile in qualifying, ruthless in the race

In light of everything, the much talked about DRS takes on a marginal but still not negligible role, like the other thousand secrets of the RB19. There has been a lot of talk about Red Bull’s ability to make the DRS interact with the beam wing, the diffuser and the underbody, thus managing to reduce the drag generated by the entire rear and not just by the main wing. However, it should be emphasized that the RB19 dominates in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, managing to generate a lot of downforce and still be competitive on the straight. The world champions take advantage of this gift, adopting more charged configurations from track to track than the competition, thus also increasing the gain with the DRS.

All this leads to another recurring theme in the world champions’ season: the leap from Saturday to Sunday. In fact, Red Bull can count on so much performance that it can sacrifice part of it in qualifying. The RB19 can thus enter the race with more load and stability, helping to contain tire degradation and overheating, a practice in which Verstappen nonetheless displays extreme sensitivity. However, tire management is also the result of the attention dedicated to heat transfer between brakes and tyres. In 2022 Red Bull had invested heavily in the development of brake cooling ducts and even in the first half of 2023 there were more updates in this area than direct competition.

Past and future developments

The setup of RB19 was largely finished before the wind tunnel hours and CFD penalty went into effect. The limitation, on the other hand, made itself felt in development during the season, slowing down the arrival of updates to the car. The work mainly focused on flattening the side air intakes, flaring the bodywork and adjusting the bottom accordingly. The evolution of the exterior aerodynamics required hours in the wind tunnel, as well as changes to the internal cooling. The work needed in this area though has exceeded the time limit in the tunneltaking advantage of article 1.b.ii of appendix 7 of the sporting regulations.

With both world titles staked and an unbridgeable performance advantage for the opponents, Red Bull will not bring big updates in the second half of the year, focusing on the 2024 project. The early shift of resources to the future machine is a common practice in times of domination, not without some risk. In fact, in times of regulatory stability, not bringing anything new to the track deprives the team of direct feedback to verify the correctness of the development road. Red Bull, however, does not seem to fear all of this, sure of its simulation means and perfectly master of the aerodynamics of the ground effect, the understanding of which is the main secret behind the dominant RB19.