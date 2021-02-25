The decrease in coronavirus cases in the Region will allow the return of fans to the pavilions and soccer fields as of this weekend. In a Cartagena key, this measure is of special relevance for Jimbee Cartagena. The club plays this Saturday (Palacio de Deportes, 12.00 hours) an important match against Palma and will have the support of its thousand subscribers. The capacity is limited, hence the directive can not open the lockers and only enter the people who took the card last summer.

Saturday’s will already be the fourth game that Jimbee subscribers can access. They haven’t done it since December 21. Then, the third wave of the pandemic had not yet arrived and around 1,200 spectators witnessed the hot derby against ElPozo (1-1). On that occasion, they even allowed the sale of 200 tickets. The club even considered taking out a subscriber campaign for the second part of the season. Soon that was a threat.

Prior to that appointment, Jimbee was also able to open the doors of the Palacio de Deportes on December 4 against Levante (5-1) and on December 18 against Valdepeñas (3-2). As on those occasions, this Saturday attendees are recommended to enter in time through the main door of Avenida del Cantón, maintain a safe distance and not remove their mask at any time.

Sitting and no cafeteria



Once inside the enclosure, the club will ask each subscriber for their card (it cannot be transferred to third parties) and their ID, to make a detailed record of the attendees. Each person will have their temperature taken and hydroalcoholic gel should be applied. The seats are marked and distributed to maintain safety distance. No one can get out of the chair and it is not possible to remove the mask, except to drink water. The cafeteria will be closed.

They expect all their subscribers to attend the Jimbee. Unlike other weeks, the game does not coincide in day or time with Efesé. The support of the fans will be key for Duda’s team on Saturday. If they beat Palma, the team would once again be the momentary leader pending the result of Levante, which plays two hours later against ElPozo. It is expected, therefore, that Murcia do a favor to Cartagena. Exactly one month from now, the Spanish Cup begins. Before that, Palma, Ribera Navarra, Córdoba and Inter Movistar (in the Palace) will remain in the regular league.

In Third and Second B



The sections of the Efesé of handball, volleyball and basketball in principle will wait until the following weekend to open, except last minute change. On the soccer fields of Tercera, Minerva, Minera and Cartagena FC they will be able to open for their fans this Sunday, when they play their matches at home. Murcian Second B teams rest this weekend and will have to wait for the next one. They are UCAM, Murcia, Yeclano and Lorca Deportiva.