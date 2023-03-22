Las Vegas Review-Journal: Magician Gloria Dea dies at 100

American magician and actress Gloria Metzner, better known by her stage name Gloria Dea, has died at the age of 100. About it informs Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Beth Bowes, Dea’s caregiver, said she died of coronary heart disease on Saturday, March 18, at a hospice near her home in Las Vegas. The deceased was the only child in the family and had no close relatives.

Dea was born on August 25, 1922 in Oakland, California, and at the age of four she began to perform magic tricks. It is noted that tricks a woman taught her father, who moonlighted as an illusionist under the stage name Great Leo. When Dea was 11 years old, she became the youngest member of the Pacific Coast Illusionist Association, and in 1941 she was the first in the world to perform on the main street of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip. The woman also inspired many people to become illusionists, including David Copperfield, famous for his spectacular tricks.

“Gloria was amazing. She was charming, funny and interesting. And in Las Vegas, when she was a young magician, she started it all. It was an honor for me to know her, ”says Copperfield.

From the mid-1940s to the late 1950s, Dea appeared in Hollywood films before leaving the entertainment industry to work for an insurance company. Later, she began selling new and used cars, and in 1980 she moved to Las Vegas, where she lived for a long time with her third husband, who died in 2022.

