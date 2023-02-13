The book ‘100 stories 100 yards’ (Plaza & Janés).

100 yards is 91.44 meters. The size of an American football field. And also a virtual space -in podcast format, broadcast by Cadena SER- in which the Spanish-speaking fans of American football can be found. That community arose as teams and institutions arose at the beginning of the last century. Someone, in this case the journalist José Antonio Ponseti, knew how to convey her passion and had the nose to identify other people who shared it and wanted to take it further. Thus, he was adding names and experiences to a program that has become, over time, one of the most followed non-linear radio multi-sports spaces. Because, just like those clubs that were born more than a century ago, it offered a point of union and meeting for a community that was waiting for it.

The book 100 stories 100 yards (Plaza & Janés), written in eight hands by Ponseti himself, the journalists Javi Gómez and Iker Sagasti and the former Spanish American football player Luis Jones -all of them participants in the programme-, goes a step further and offers a perspective of the United States through one of its star sports. The four have shared many hours of radio around the oval ball. Also a couple of trips to see the Super Bowl live. That camaraderie translates into a book that focuses on the human part and does not get into the technical part of a sport that, in the eyes of newcomers, can seem really complicated, and that moves amounts of money that reach figures. Spectacular: NFL television rights were sold in 2021 for just over 100,000 million euros for the next 11 years.

Stories like the day when Tom Brady, still the team’s fourth quarterback, dared in 2002 to berate his teammates because they were losing in a charity game against a team made up of firefighters. He came back and made the public go crazy. Stories like the day when Tom Brady, still the team’s fourth quarterback, dared in 2002 to reprimand his teammates because they were losing in a charity match against a team made up of firefighters.

