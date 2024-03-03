DThe world's stock markets have had another record-breaking week. This can trigger two rather different feelings in investors. On the one hand, a bit of unrest: Can the upswing continue like this forever? It doesn't do German investors an injustice when they note that there is a certain tendency towards such doubts in this country.

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

On the other hand, records can also give rise to the opposite impulse: Aren't they an expression of the fact that, if in doubt, it is worth investing even more money in stocks than before? This perspective is more common among younger people or in a country where a healthy dose of optimism is standard: the United States. As is often the case when it comes to investing, Americans are taking the debate to the extreme: Why shouldn't you invest all of your money in stocks, apart from everyday expenses? So 100 percent. Yes, why not?

A study provokes

Since the three scientists Aizhan Anarkulova, Scott Cederburg and Michael S. O'Doherty recently published an exciting study on this, America's financial scene has been in turmoil. The scientists' data suggests that investors with a portfolio consisting purely of stocks are more successful over a long period of time than with a mix of stocks and bonds. This is a provocation because the financial industry has been preaching for years that investors should spread their money across several types of securities because this reduces risks. On the other hand, if you follow the study authors, savers all over the world will soon have to think about investments in a completely new way.

For five countries, the United States, France, Great Britain, Denmark and Germany, the scientists looked at the returns on securities over a very long period of time, from 1890 to 2019. If you aggregate the data across all countries, the study authors come to a clear conclusion Ranking: Stocks outperform long-term bonds and long-term bonds outperform short-term bonds. There's nothing surprising about this at first; it's exactly what financial experts would have expected. But now comes the highlight: Using a statistical procedure, the authors, derived from past data, calculate for the future which combination of securities would be best for a couple who started investing at 25 years old and 40 years old saving for retirement. Their result: a portfolio that is made up of 50 percent American stocks and 50 percent international stocks and in which you remain permanently invested would be the best option.







What do the professionals say?

That's surprising, after all, share prices fluctuate greatly and often crash. The FAS therefore asked professionals. Are 100 percent stocks really such a good idea?

Anyone who would have expected rejection everywhere will be surprised. Virginie Maisonneuve, chief investor at fund company Allianz Global Investors, says: “For people with a high risk tolerance and a long-term time horizon, a high equity quota is an option.”

Translated, this means: Such a strategy can make sense, especially for young people, if they also have sufficient funds for everyday expenses and additional buffers. This would include, for example, expenses for major repairs and unexpected life vicissitudes. Like the study authors, Maisonneuve also believes that the portfolio must necessarily consist of a large number of international stocks.