Der 54 Jahre alte Mann, der in der vom Norddeutschen Rundfunk (NDR) produzierten Sendung als „Bürokaufmann“ vorgestellt wurde, gibt selbst über Instagram zu verstehen, dass er in seiner Freizeit auch als Komparse tätig ist. Für die betreffende Sendung angeheuert oder bezahlt wurde er allerdings nicht, wie nun behauptet wird. Auf dem Jobportal Stagepool erklärt der Mann: „Ich war im Tatort, drehte Werbespots und war im April 2023 Kandidat in der VOX-Sendung First Dates. Auch werde ich in weiteren neuen Serien, die 2024 in ARD und ZDF starten, in Sprechrollen zu sehen sein. Manchmal nur mit 1–2 Sätzen, aber das reicht mir, es muss keine Hauptrolle sein.“

Mann war nicht als Komparse in der Show

Das nimmt die AfD zum Anlass, der ARD vorzuwerfen, den Mann gezielt für die Show gebucht zu haben, damit er sich gegen die AfD wendet. Das Portal „Nius“ behauptet, die ARD habe beim „Casting nachgeholfen, damit das Ergebnis wie gewünscht ausfiel“. Der Teilnehmer „könnte genau dafür engagiert gewesen sein“, heißt es dort. Dieses Narrativ verbreitet auch Weidel auf der Plattform X (ehemals Twitter): „Der ÖRR gibt sich nicht einmal mehr den Anschein, politisch ausgewogen zu sein und strahlt kurz vor der Wahl in Brandenburg eine Anti-AfD-Sendung aus – inklusive eines Laienschauspielers als angeblichen Ex-AfD-Wähler. Dieser Skandal muss umgehend aufgeklärt werden!“

But while the AfD and media close to it suspect a media scandal, the NDR firmly rejects the criticism when asked by the FAZ: “No actors or actresses are used. The focus of the show is on people from the population who freely express their opinions. Anyone can apply to take part in the show.” The man, who works as an extra in his free time, also applied for the show. However, the man was not “hired”, as “Nius” writes. In addition, he did not receive a fee, just reimbursement of travel and accommodation costs.

When selecting the participants from the population, the broadcaster was careful to create a good mix, it continues: “The editorial team makes sure that there is a good mix among the 100, e.g. young and old people, from town and country. The participants only find out the topic of the show shortly before the recording.” People are not excluded because of certain professions. “The NDR does not exclude people who participate as private individuals – not even because of secondary jobs in the performing arts.” The NDR also did not know that the man was working as an extra.