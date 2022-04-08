The list included 100 personalities from several Arab countries, led by Yasser Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

In second place came Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” and its group of companies.

Emiratis ranked 5 among the top ten on the list, while Saudis ranked 3 in the top ten.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines and Group, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and President of Dubai Airports, ranked third in the list.

In fourth place, was Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, CEO of Qatar Energy Company.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, ranked fifth on the list.

According to the classification, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser came in sixth place, while Carlos Slim Helu, the Lebanese-Mexican businessman and owner of American Movil, ranked seventh.

In eighth place, businessman Mohammed Al-Abbar, founder and president of Emaar Properties, came in ninth place, followed by Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology in the UAE and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency.

In tenth place, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the Saudi billionaire and chairman of the board of directors of the Kingdom Holding Company.