In the last hours, the CIES Football Observatory revealed a particular ranking of the 100 most valuable footballers in the world and left out the Colombian Luis Diazwhich is surpassed by players like English Rico Lewis, the Frenchman Castello Lukeba and the Spanish Oihan Sancet.

The name of Luis Diaz He doesn't even look around the curves in the particular ranking, in which there are several Liverpool players. There is the Hungarian Dominik Szoboslai with a value of 138.6 million, the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez with 117.6 million, the Dutch Cody Gakpo with 101.9 million and the French Ibahima Konate with 90.2 million.

It is striking that the Egyptian's name does not appear either. Mohamed Salahgreat star of the English team led by Jurgen Klopp.

Salah, Núñez and Díaz, Liverpool players.

The ranking made by the CIES It is led by the English of the Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, with a value greater than 267 million euros. The value of the 20-year-old player increased exponentially after his fierce start with the white team.

Erling Haaland, front of the Manchester City and scorer of the Premier League, He is second with a value of 251.2 million euros and the podium is closed by the Brazilian Vinícius Jr with a price of 250.3 million euros.

The winger is the first South American in the rankings, the second is Rodrygo which appears in fourth place with 247.9 million euros, both footballers from the real Madrid that dominates the top-5 with three of its players.

There are several surprises in the ranking made by the Football Observatory, the French Kylian Mbappé, which led this study for some years, plummeted in the list and is now in 27th place with a value of 106.2 million euros.

While the Argentine Julián Álvarez, scorer of the Manchester City, had an extraordinary rise: with a value of 164.7 million euros it reached eighth position.

First 100 places in the ranking

The most expensive players in the world. Photo: Screenshot

