The distribution of food parcels was launched under the umbrella of the 100 million meals campaign, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to feed food during the blessed month of Ramadan in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries, in three of the twenty countries covered by the campaign, namely Jordan, Pakistan and Egypt.

Distributions began to target groups of low-income and lower-income families, orphans, widows, refugees and camp residents, in cooperation with regional and local partners for the 100 Million Meals Campaign organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, in cooperation with the World Food Program and the regional network of food banks.

The start of the distribution of food parcels coincides with the influx of donations and cash contributions to the 100 million meals campaign immediately after its launch, two days before the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, in a way that exceeds expectations, as philanthropists from institutions, companies, businessmen and community members compete inside and outside the UAE to contribute. In the campaign that translates an essential part of the values ​​of the UAE and its humanitarian policies in extending a helping hand, relief and support for the needy and the afflicted, spreading goodness, and mitigating the effects of crises, disasters, challenges and suffering for various peoples of the world without exception.

The campaign opens the door to doing good in the month of benevolence for the white hands of individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen and all segments of society and economic actors to participate in devoting the values ​​of giving in the holy month, in coordination and partnership with the regional network of food banks, the World Food Program, and the relevant institutions in the countries that The campaign covers Arab, African and Asian countries.

In implementation of its partnership with the 100 Million Meals Campaign, the United Nations World Food Program undertakes the task of delivering essential food aid to refugee camps and the rest of the target groups in Jordan throughout the campaign, in order to achieve the goals of the campaign seeking to support the needy in lower-income communities and provide food aid directly to them, especially In light of the crises globally associated with hunger and malnutrition.

As a strategic partner of the 100 Million Meals Campaign, the World Food Program will distribute hundreds of thousands of food vouchers to beneficiaries through cash transfers and vouchers, for a period ranging between one and two months in Jordan, in addition to Palestine and Bangladesh.

In a related context, the campaign began, through the office of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment in Pakistan, in cooperation with the country’s embassy, ​​to distribute meals to target groups in Pakistan. The first distributions took place in three villages and neighborhoods of the city of Islamabad. The foodstuffs that were distributed included flour, rice, lentils, red beans, sugar, edible oil, dates and tea.

In Egypt, distributions of food parcels were launched to target groups in specific areas, in order to provide food security for these groups, and they operate throughout the holy month.

To ensure that this food support reaches the deserving groups, the 100 million meals campaign cooperates after its launch in Egypt with the regional network of food banks, the Egyptian Food Bank, and a number of charitable societies under the supervision and follow-up of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and its affiliated directorates in all governorates of the Republic.

300 meals

The food parcels that started the campaign of 100 million meals distributed include basic foodstuffs that can be stored without the need for refrigeration, such as rice, oil, cowpea, beans and flour, while the food parcels that are distributed to families are sufficient to prepare from 240 to 300 meals during the month of Ramadan.

The Office of “Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Works” in Pakistan handled the distribution of food parcels in Islamabad.

The Egyptian Food Bank and charitable societies in charge of distributing meals, to provide food security to the target groups.





