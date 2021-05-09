The United Arab Emirates presents a creative model in showing the true essence of the Islamic religion and highlighting the rich moral virtues contained in its teachings and rulings, including the values ​​of giving, cooperation, compassion and human solidarity, and extending a helping hand to all the needy in the world. The “100 Million Meals” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, embodied the success of this endeavor that the UAE is adopting and is working towards achieving.

In the atmosphere of the blessed month of Ramadan, the campaign was an opportunity to invest in spirituality, clarity of faith and a sincere desire to purify oneself to save millions of people around the world from the clutches of hunger, and to stop the specter of death that haunts them without mercy. The tremendous response was a new indication of the depth of the values ​​instilled in the UAE of the values ​​of benevolence, generosity and giving, as the campaign succeeded in providing 216 million meals towards the end of the holy month instead of the 100 million meals as originally planned, and the country’s residents and residents competed to donate in order to achieve Its noble goal.

In addition to the above, the success of the campaign is due to several factors, the most important of which is the issuance of the invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God protect him”, with his credit in humanitarian work and white hands everywhere in the world, and what the campaign gained thanks to its association with him from Reliability and reliability. This is followed by another key factor, which is the good administrative and organizational efficiency that the UAE has become a title for, which has ensured that all steps will take place as planned, and that their various stages proceed smoothly and smoothly.

The success was also based on a close partnership with local and international institutions concerned with facing hunger in the world, a partnership that the UAE has developed over decades of charitable work to which many charitable institutions and organizations contribute to the country, whose actions cover a wide range of aid in all fields, reaching all countries the world.

The national media also had an important role in the success of the campaign, which exceeded its initial goal, by keeping it alive in the minds of the public and giving it the attention it deserves. This helped expand the list of countries targeted by the campaign from 20 countries to 30 countries, and increase the number of beneficiaries, who are among the most vulnerable and in need of assistance. Therefore, the success of the “100 Million Meals” campaign is a national epic that deserves to be proud and appreciated.

For the news bulletin “News of the Hour” issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research