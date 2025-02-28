North Korea has found a reef in the cryptocurrency market to finance. It is a closed regime and practically isolated from the rest of the world, which makes it difficult to do business. But the country always ends up managing them with their curious methods. The hackers sponsored by the North Korean government have just given their greatest blow and have executed the greatest robbery of the history of crypts, looting almost 1.5 billion dollars in Ether of a tacada. Beyond this booty, the regime has plenty of imagination and harvests a long history of striking and doubtful strategies to earn money. Before there were digital assets, it resorted to viagra traffic allegedly “made in USA” or falsified dollars with such perfection that millions of all over the world ran over the world during at least 16 years.

North Korean bills were almost better than authentic Americans and only falsification with forensic analysis could be corroborated. The fact that they were practically clones allowed Pionyang Use that money with great ease, strain it in international markets for many years and bleach it. Although they were first detected at the end of the 80s, they were used for years and still today there could be North Korean tickets of 50 and 100 dollars in circulation. These dollars ended up having their own nickname, The superdollars (in English, Supernotes).

The subject of the superdollars was negotiation between the United States and North Korea in the international conversations of the beginning of the century to try to make Piongyang abandon its nuclear weapons program, implied years of research of the FBI, with infiltrated agents, and was the issue of the annual summit of the Interpol in 2006.

It is estimated that North Korea won between 15 and 25 million a year thanks to these falsifications, according to a report on the information branch of the US Department of Defense of 2006. With the superdollars, the regime could buy goods or change them for other currencies. Thus, counterfeit tickets spread around the world. For the first time, they were detected in the Central Bank of the Philippines. The suspicious ticket passed the authenticity tests, but an official perceived something strange and He sent the 100 dollars suspicious to American secret services.

The FBI undertook an investigation and, subsequently, He infiltrated his agents in mafias for eight years. They were made by criminals and made it possible that the real bands could strain several containers of illegal goods within the borders of the United States, with all kinds of smuggling and falsifications. As everything was going well, more and more products began to enter.

Royal Charm and Smoking Dragon They were the names that the FBI chose to refer to these operations. The smugglers put weapons, methamphetamines, false viagra, tobacco and several falsified objects, details the United Nations crime branch about both operations. The substances were hidden among other goods, since the containers were loaded with toys in boxes with false background. The superdollars appeared between books of books and rolled in fabric tubes in several discharges in US ports.

But the paper money passed the authenticity exams. The composition of the fibers was the same, the ink used identical and the drawing was nailed. In fact, the tickets were almost better and finer than those of the Federal Reserve (FED). We had to perform forensic analyzes, with microscope, paper dissections and ultraviolet light, to corroborate that they were falsifications, recounts an article from The New York Times of 2006.

Actually, superdollars date back to the seventies. Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un’s father, gave the order to use false dollars in deck operations in North Korea. The dictatorship began to manufacture $ 100 bills from one dollar bills, extracting the ink and printing on white paper.

The deserters who fled the regime explained to the American environment that Kim Jong-il supported falsification not only as a way of paying covert operations, but also as a means of fighting an economic war against the US, “A way of fighting the United States and annoying the American economic system.”

The first copies was not so sophisticated, but North Korea was improving it to the point of forcing the Fed to take out an anti -firm design. In 2013, a new 100 dollar ticket design entered into circulation, which incorporates a “3D safety tape”, numbers and drawings that change color and micro -source.

North Korean superdollars were printed on paper with the proper mixture of three quarters of cotton and a quarter of linen, such as the authentic American paper. This paper requires a special machine that is rarely seen outside the US. In addition, tickets use a hollow press, the most advanced form of available currency printing technology. Although falsifications made with the hole process had already been rarely rarely, this ticket surpassed all in terms of engraving quality.

Supercopias are so good that they even have value when they are in circulation. In 2007, the tickets began to use internally within the regime, highlights the US Department of Defense Department. At that time, inflation hit Won to unsuspected limits. The stores themselves and citizens needed to move 600 wones tickets when operations were produced around $ 1,000. The merchants decided to use the $ 100 dollars to buy, with a value in the black market of 70 dollars.

Superdollars, Nuclear Negotiation Baza

In 2005, the FBI made public the Smoking Dragon and Royal Charm operations and the arrests began. There were dozens of defendants and convicted and, although North Korea has never recognized being behind the plot of the superdollars, the USA takes it for granted.

American and international sanctions begin to the regime. Kim Jong-il’s government assets were frozen at Banco Delta, located in Macao, a special administrative region of China. In addition, the caution extended in the region and the Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai and Singapurenses banks began to put obstacles to all those North Koreans who had accounts. There were so many superdollars in circulation, that the country’s residents They did not want them to give them a cat for hare and those tickets ended up in their banks or in their own wallets.

Just in that context, in 2005, six bands had been reached to the nuclear agreement, which was also part of Russia, China, South Korea and Japan-in addition to the US-, for which the Kim Jong-il regime promised to leave the nuclear program. However, a month after the pact, the Americans retained 25 million dollars from the north Korea assets at the Delta Bank for the plot of the superdollars. North Korea He abandoned the nuclear agreement. Shortly after, the country tested a long -range missile and carried out a underground nuclear explosion, which was seen as a full -fledged provocation. George Bush’s government ended up defrosting the money blocked and the negotiations continued, with many comings and goings.

Of the superdollars to be financed with false hair

“The North Korean regime is led by a communist dictator with a special taste for luxury imports and who needs funds to subsidize its circle, its supporters and the different controls of the party. However, the North Korean economy does not produce enough to feed its population and incur a deficit of 1,000 million dollars each year. The profits from the falsifications could be used to maintain the regime and Contribute to the instability of East Asia, “says the report of the American Defense Department.

“North Korea matters more than exports and needs to generate enough international currencies to cover that difference in some way, whether legally or illegally,” he adds.

Two decades after this conflict broke out, North Korea Keep with its modus operandi. To a large extent, it is financed illegally, either with sales of weapons that do not officially consist, with cryptocurrency robberies or smuggling.

Although its international trade is limited, it does business with other countries, such as China, Poland, Senegal, Angola, Gabón, India, Togo and Austria. What sells the most in international markets is postpage hair, whether wigs or lies tabs, according to data from The Observatory of Economic Complexity. What matters most is also processed, precisely to be able to do and market those hair products.

North Korea is an expert in falsification. In the Commemorative Museum of the Seoul War there are falsified coins dated in the fifties manufactured in the neighboring country. The objective was the same: finance war and destabilize the enemy economy.

What did it mean for the American economy?

The North Korean star plan to finance with superdollars He attacked the dollar fully. Many countries geographically close to the Asian regime began to indiscriminately doubt the American tickets. Both versions of the tickets were impossible to differentiate, except with forensic analysis, so the uncertainty was constant.

In fact, foreign exchange merchants began to impose an extra rate when currency exchanges involved any crossing with the dollar.

The US qualifies it as a direct attack on American assets and a violation of their laws. In addition, he explains that falsification undermines confidence in his currency and, if he is repeated, he can even weaken his economy, according to the defense report.