The first three months of the Government of PP and Vox in Castilla y León have been marked by the implementation of ideological measures of the ultra party, such as the change in the Historical Memory regulations, and also by the controversial statements of its vice president Juan García – Gallardo (Vox). So much so, that these have caused President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) to have tried to temper spirits at various times and has insisted on the normality of a situation unprecedented until now in Spain: the first regional Executive in which the party of Santiago Abascal assumes responsibilities. Despite this, at this time, plenary sessions in Parliament have taken on a harsh tone and the opposition has become accustomed to being scandalized. The PSOE regrets that Mañueco has “surrendered” and sees a “perfect symbiosis” between the allies. Francisco Igea, former regional vice president, the only representative of Cs in the Chamber, stresses that the president has a “complicated role.”

More than 100 days later, the ultra stamp begins to permeate the Government of Castilla y León —with announcements such as the cut of 20 million in subsidies to unions and employers— and extends through the speeches of the Executive, which prepares changes in the legislation of Historical Memory and Equality. In this time, Mañueco has had to intervene in several controversies, such as when his vice president of Vox belittled a disabled socialist prosecutor in parliament, whom he said he was not going to treat “with condescension.” This attempt to maintain a low profile has broken in the last month due to an issue unrelated to its controversial partner, the protests of forest firefighters against precariousness and the management of two large fires, in charge of a Ministry, the Environment, in the hands of the PP. Some 85,000 hectares have burned in the region, almost half of the 200,000 burned throughout the national territory.

Vox’s language

“Climate anomaly”. The ultra force has managed to get its government partner to assume its codes. Even in the serious fires in Zamora that occurred this summer, the Board spoke of a “climate anomaly” and not “climate change”, a concept that Vox rejects. Mañueco has also suffered to justify the “orderly immigration” that he defended with Gallardo, although it is a matter of state jurisdiction. In Castilla y León, a territory at risk of depopulation, 6.11% of the census is an immigrant. The national average is 11.62%, according to the INE.

“Family violence”. The PP has accepted a key concept for the extreme right: domestic violence. With the idea of ​​undervaluing sexist violence, Vox uses this concept. Thus, he has demanded a “domestic violence law” to “protect everyone equally”, although Mañueco has stated that he will not take “a step back” against sexist violence and will maintain the previous legislation. Meanwhile, the Family Minister, Isabel Blanco, puts on a face of circumstances when these theses are put to her and supports her president. Feminist associations warn of the trick: everything will depend on the budget. It is of little use, explains Rocío Anguita, from the Valladolid Women’s Coordination, to preserve both norms if, without funds, they dismantle Equality. 1,177 women are protected by this legislation in a community that invested 122 million euros in promoting equality in 2021, a year with more than 5,000 registered complaints.

“Concord”. This norm against sexist violence was agreed with the solo governments of a PP that has been in command since 1987. In 2018, the popular also approved a decree of historical memory that Vox wants to replace with another “of harmony” to “not divide the Spanish people”. This is how Gallardo proclaims it in a community with more than 500 mass graves that house some 7,000 victims of reprisals by Francoism after the Civil War. The spokesman for the Board, Carlos Fernández Carriedo (PP), defends that this new rule, which is being processed, will serve to “combat the use of history to divide Spaniards”, since the one promoted by the central government “buys the story and Bildu’s pretensions”, phrases from the Vox argument.

The opposition view

“Perfect symbiosis”. The socialist leader, Luis Tudanca, believes that the coalition of PP and Vox exceeds “the worst expectations”, such as “the institutional, political, ethical and management deterioration”. He regrets that Mañueco has “surrendered” and sees a “perfect symbiosis” between the allies. “We must highlight the mismanagement, such as the fire in Zamora, or the aid from the ERTE that does not arrive,” denounces the general secretary of the PSOE in the region. Tudanca criticizes Gallardo’s “shrillness” and approaches, such as the cut of 20 million euros from employers and unions, which came to demand that the PP break with its government partner. Where the popular and Vox have understood each other is in the tax area, with a reduction in the minimum rate of personal income tax from 9.5% to 9%.

The conservatives justify the discrepancies by arguing that they are “different parties.” Ángel Ibáñez, Minister of the Presidency, insists on “normality”. “We focus more on actions than on declarations, which are respectable,” clears Ibáñez, who underlines the “joint” work with Vox, something that, in his opinion, did not happen with his previous partner, Ciudadanos.

“cocky language”. Igea believes that Mañueco, who called elections to get rid of Ciudadanos and ended up hugging Vox, has a “complicated role.” He reproaches Gallardo for his “cocky language with brotherhood policies, denialism and nonsense away from the problems of the region”, as when he argued in Zamora, a province plagued by depopulation, that his situation was due to social “hypersexualization” .

The aggressive style of the leader of Vox has been noted since his first plenary session in the Cortes. PP sources in Madrid defend that this tone is marked by the direction of Abascal. “If they moderate, the PP eats them”, they add. The PP ended up saving Gallardo from being disapproved for his contempt for the deputy with a disability in the regional parliament.

During this time, one of the Vox positions has had to resign so as not to harm his training, since it transpired that he had taught equality and sexual education courses, something that the ultra party wants to prohibit. The president of the Cortes, Carlos Pollán (Vox), refused to illuminate the Chamber with the colors of the LGTBI flag, something that the PP did, for not being a “vulnerable group”. Yes, he did it on the day of Santiago Apóstol with those of the Spanish flag.

Vox boasts of cutting “superfluous” expenses, with reductions in parliamentary allocations that especially hurt underrepresented parties. But the scissors do not jump to the Board, where there are more senior positions than during the previous mandate. The last to arrive was María José Pliega, appointed advisor to the vice president of Vox and hired a month ago. This lawyer will charge 52,281 euros per year.