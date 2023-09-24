The “100 Companies of the Future” initiative attracted; The joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future 25 new partnerships to support the best 100 emerging companies that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of sectors of the future economy.

The signing of the partnership agreements was witnessed by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Humaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai and Member of the Board of Trustees of the National Fund for Social Responsibility “Majra”.

The signing was also attended by His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, and His Excellency Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi.

The first list of 100 companies from the future will be announced on World Future Day, which falls on December 2, the UAE’s National Day.

Competitive incentives

The new partnerships will work to achieve the goals of the initiative aimed at enhancing readiness for the future, consolidating the UAE’s position as a destination for new economy companies, providing a stimulating environment for the growth and prosperity of new economy companies, and opening broader horizons for the development of their businesses locally and globally.

The new partnerships provide incentives and facilities, including the possibility of investing in companies that will be on the list of 100 companies of the future, supporting companies in accelerating the innovation and digital transformation system, providing technical and legal support, and providing competitive financing solutions, in addition to workshops on intellectual property rights and trademark protection. Microsoft’s Startup Founders Center will accelerate innovation by providing a package of leading artificial intelligence services and expert support to build a future-proof startup.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said: “The UAE, thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, has made great strides to transform towards its new economic model based on flexibility, innovation and sustainability, thanks to the economic policies and initiatives launched by the state, which is the “100 Companies of the Future Initiative,” which It was launched last year, and is one of the most important initiatives supporting the country’s efforts to expand into new economic sectors and encourage companies to invest in these vital sectors, especially since the initiative highlights every year the best 100 emerging companies that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the sectors of the future economy in the country.” .

His Excellency Bin Touq added: “Today we are witnessing an important and vital step in developing the initiative by concluding new partnerships that support the readiness of emerging companies in the country to expand and invest in new economic sectors, in a way that supports the UAE’s position as a global center for the new economy, in light of the objectives of the We Are the Emirates 2031 vision. National efforts are continuing between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future through this initiative, to provide more opportunities and supporting capabilities to enhance the country’s competitiveness towards the sectors of the future.”

His Excellency pointed out that the initiative enhances the building of a more dynamic, vibrant and attractive national economy at the regional and global levels, as it supports the increase of companies operating in the country and the growth of their businesses, thus enhancing the achievement of national economic goals aimed at raising the contribution of the country’s gross domestic product to 3 trillion dirhams by the year 2031.

A thriving environment that incubates innovation and entrepreneurship

His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund aims to build a prosperous, incubating environment for innovation and entrepreneurship both in the United Arab Emirates and abroad. Our partnership with the “100 Companies of the Future” initiative contributes to supporting a number of One of the best future Emirati companies, and through this partnership, we will work to select an elite group of companies most capable of innovation and creativity and qualify them through quick and easy procedures to join the innovation accelerator program, which extends for six months and attracts hundreds of applications annually from all over the world, and provides innovators and entrepreneurs with tools. And necessary resources, and supports them to accelerate the growth and development of their businesses, through guidance, guidance, training, building a wide network of relationships, and facilitating their companies’ access to financing.”

Supporting the We Are the Emirates 2031 vision

For her part, Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of Government Development and the Future, confirmed that the “100 Companies of the Future” initiative is consistent with the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision to build the most active and competitive economy, and enhances the UAE’s readiness for the future in new sectors, in addition to achieving proactiveness in sectors. The Future to keep pace with future trends and rapid global transformations, noting that the initiative creates an incubating environment for the economy of the future and offers promising opportunities for companies in new sectors.

Her Excellency Ohoud Al Roumi added: “We welcome an elite group of local and international companies and institutions to join the “100 Companies of the Future” initiative. The partners’ expertise and qualitative services will contribute to adding added value to the initiative to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global center in the new economy, and attract the best pioneering projects, startup companies, and future entrepreneurs. “We have a strong regulatory environment and modern infrastructure, and this initiative is another step towards developing the business system in the country, including new incentives that we offer to those with creative ideas, innovative minds, and emerging companies to enable entrepreneurs to establish future economy companies and take them global.”

Partnerships

The strategic partnerships include the National Fund for Corporate Social Responsibility “Majara,” while the business accelerator partners category includes: Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Emirates NBD, Dubai Future Neighborhood Fund, Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Microsoft, Careem, and F. TI Consulting. The business community partners category includes: Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Dubai Technology Center for Entrepreneurship “Sheraa”, Ajman Chamber, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones Authority (RAKZ), Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship “Sheraa”, Abu Dhabi Business Platform, Mashreq Bank, Sandooq Al Watan, Khalifa Fund, and Association Middle East Venture Capital, Venture Market, Astro Labs, Flat6 Labs, Northstar, Greenhouse Program by Chalhoub Group, and media partner Entrepreneur Middle East.

As part of the efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates to reserve its place on the map of sustainable impact, social responsibility, future economy and sustainability around the world, Noha Al Harmoudi, Director of the National Fund for Social Responsibility, focused on the efforts made to promote these concepts in the government business sectors and the rest of the country’s sectors alike. . In conjunction with the UAE’s celebration of the Year of Sustainability, the efforts of small and medium-sized companies to actively participate in building a sustainable future will be highlighted through the practical steps taken by the Fund in cooperation with its partners to identify promising small and medium-sized enterprises and accelerate their growth in a systematic and thoughtful manner through the 100 Companies of the Future initiative. .

Abdullah Qasim, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD Group, said: “We are honored that Emirates NBD Group is participating in sponsoring an important national initiative such as the ‘100 Companies of the Future’ initiative as a ‘business accelerator partner.’ As a leading national banking group, it has Emirates NBD has a long history of supporting small and medium enterprises in the United Arab Emirates, and our partnership with the 100 Companies of the Future initiative is entirely consistent with our common goal of promoting the growth of promising small and medium enterprises in the country, and supporting the small and medium enterprise environment in general. There is no doubt that “These companies play a crucial role in driving the growth of the national economy, and we are happy to be part of this initiative that celebrates the efforts of entrepreneurs and appreciates their contribution in shaping the country’s future.”

For his part, Naeem Yazbek, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, commented: “In our role as a pioneering company in the field of technology, we have a firm commitment to enabling all the goals and initiatives of the UAE government. From this standpoint, we will continue to support this initiative through our expertise and innovations to ensure the empowerment of innovative future projects that It enhances the UAE’s prestigious position at all global competitive levels, makes it a leading destination for future projects from all over the world, and consolidates its position as a permanent center for creativity and innovation, which ensures sustainable growth for the country in line with the directives of the wise leadership, as well as with the 50 goals and principles, and centenary determinants. UAE 2071.

Sherif Al Badawi, CEO of the Dubai Future District Fund, said: “We are pleased with our cooperation with the 100 Companies of the Future initiative launched by the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and Future Office, which aims to support 100 leading emerging companies in the sectors of the future economy. We look forward to exploring and developing the next generation of technology innovators in new sectors.” “.

The initiative supports new economic sectors that will shape the future economy of the UAE, including the startup sector in the country, whose development and enhancement of its contribution to the national economy is one of the main goals on the agenda of the UAE government. The initiative also celebrates the successes of the private sector in the country as it is a pivotal partner in the development process. Every year, it highlights the best 100 emerging companies that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s future economic sectors.