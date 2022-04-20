While the Girona wants to turn the current season into historical With promotion to the First Division, the rojiblanco players are breaking records. Before Real Sociedad B, Stuani, Juan Carlos and Samu Saiz lengthened their figures as footballers of the Girona entity and it is that while the striker reached the figure of 100 goals between First, Second, promotion playoff and Copa del Rey With the Girona shirt, the goalkeeper and the midfielder reached 100 games played like rojiblancos.

As for Stuani, the qualifiers for him have long since ended because he is on his way to becoming the entity’s all-time top scorer. Against Real Sociedad B he signed his 18th goal of the course and leads again, together with Borja Bastón and Stoichkov, the top scorer in the category. With this last so much celebrated they are already more than 100 in it professional soccer with the red and white shirt and wants more. As they also want to continue sticking their heads in the history of the Girona entity Juan Carlos Y Samu Saiz. The goalkeeper played his 100th rojiblanco match against Real Sociedad and has done so in just three seasons. In this period he has received 101 goals and kept a clean sheet in 35 duels. Girona is part of the goalkeeper’s life, without a doubt, and that is It is the club with which he has played the most matches as a professional (93 in the Second Division, four in the playoffs for promotion to the First Division and three in the Copa del Rey). To date, promotion to First Division with Girona has resisted him, but this course he hopes it will be the good one.

And finally, Samu Saiz. Last Tuesday, the club presented him with a commemorative shirt for his more than 100 duels with Girona. Against Real Sociedad B he played his 101st match and seeks to expand this figure. Like Juan Carlos, he is immersed in his third season, and despite the incident who starred against Malaga, is going through one of his best moments at the club. Michel He has confidence in him (he has already played 1,886 minutes in the League spread over 30 duels) and he is considered vital to fight for promotion to First Division.