Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, the granddaughter of L'Oréal's founder, has become the first woman to amass a fortune of $100 billion. This is what emerges from the Bloomberg billionaires Index. Specifically, in Thursday's session, after the L'Oreal stock gained 0.58%, reaching the record price of 451.30 euros, the French entrepreneur's estimated assets rose to 100.2 billion dollars ( 90,507 million euros).

Bettencourt-Meyers, 70, is vice president of the board of directors of L'Oréal, the group founded in 1909 by his chemist grandfather, Eugene Schueller. As an only child, Bettencourt-Meyers inherited the majority of her assets after the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, in 2017. Today the businesswoman and her family are the largest shareholders of L'Oreal, with almost 35%.

Despite the gain recorded, Bettencourt-Meyers' assets remain lower than that of his French compatriot Bernard Arnault, founder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, second in the world ranking of the rich with an estimated assets of 179.4 billion dollars (162,046 million EUR ).