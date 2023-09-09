Throughout history there are a large number of players who have defended the colors of the Spanish soccer team. Yesterday, Spain faced the Georgia team in search of a place in the next Euro Cup 2024. Apart from the rout given by those coached by Luis de la Fuente, the highlight was the debut of the very young player of FC Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, who not only debuted with the senior team, skipping the youth ranks, but did so by scoring the last of the seven goals for the Spanish team.
Today we will show you who are the youngest players who have scored with the Spanish team:
We start this list with a legend of both Real Madrid and the Spanish soccer team. The tenth youngest player to score a goal is Raúl after he scored at 19 years, 5 months and 17 in a World Cup qualifier against Yugoslavia in 1996.
At 19 years, 5 months and 9 days, the current Villarreal player, Yéremy Pino, managed to score his first goal with the senior Spanish team in a friendly against Iceland that the Spanish were going to win by five to zero.
Real Sociedad legend Roberto López Ufarte is one of the youngest players in the history of the Spanish team to score a goal. At 19 years, 5 months and 2 days he managed to score in a friendly in which the Spanish won against Switzerland
In 1969 and at the age of 19 years and 5 months, the FC Barcelona player, Juan Manuel Asensi, managed to score in a World Cup qualifying match against the Belgian national team. The Belgians won that match by two goals to one. .
More news about the Spanish team
Also on the occasion of World Cup qualification but against Lithuania and in 1993, Julen Guerrero managed to score a goal at 19 years, 4 months and 26 days.
We travel to the year 1929 when a young Jaime Lazcano, only 19 years, 4 months and 15 days old, scored against England in a friendly that the Spanish would win by four goals to three.
In 1925, a young man named Juan Errazquin made his debut against Switzerland, and he was going to do so with a goal in his team’s victory by zero goals to three. Thus, at 18 years, 11 months and 10 days he became the youngest scorer in the history of the national team for many years.
Errazquin was surpassed by Ansu Fati almost 100 years later. At 17 years, 10 months and 6 days old he scored against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League.
A teammate of Ansu Fati stole his position as the youngest scorer in the national team. At 17 years and 10 months, Gavi scored his first goal for the Czech Republic national team.
Currently the youngest scorer in the history of the Spanish team. The young FC Barcelona player achieved it in his debut against the Georgian team. At 16 years, 1 month and 26 days old he scored his first goal with La Roja.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#youngest #scorers #history #Spanish #team
Leave a Reply