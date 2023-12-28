EA Sports FC 24 will have a peculiarity in terms of young and talented footballers. On the one hand there will be a table with the elements that have the highest potential. While on the other hand, we can appreciate hidden gems, which, although they do not currently have a high level, do have ample potential to grow as the years go by.
This will be extremely valuable for those who like to play in career mode, as they will be able to follow the growth of these talents step by step. Below we will share with you who are the 10 young footballers with the greatest progression in the career mode of EA Sports FC 24.
The star of Manchester City He appears registered as one of the best players on the left wing. He has a potential of eighty-five and can reach ninety.
The footballer of Arsenal from England is one of the best right wingers you will find on the market. He has a potential of eighty-six, and, like Phil Foden, he can reach ninety.
The player of real Madrid He is one of the best midfielders. He has a potential of eighty-six and can reach up to ninety-one.
The right end of the meringues has a level of eighty-five and can reach up to ninety-one, presenting a growth of six levels.
The Bayern Leverkusen attacking midfielder can grow up to six levels. As a starter, he has a potential of eighty-five points and can reach ninety-one.
The midfielder of Barcelona It also has growth of up to six levels. It starts at eighty-six and can go up to ninety-two.
The youth of Naples He plays as a left winger, starts career mode with a level of eighty-six and can reach up to ninety-two.
The attacking midfielder of the Bayer Munich It can grow up to seven points. You start career mode with a level of eighty-six and can go up to ninety-three.
The left winger of Real Madrid can reach a level of up to ninety-four points. He starts career mode at eighty-nine, featuring growth of up to five levels.
The Manchester City figure starts with a level of ninety-one points, and, like Vini Jr., he can reach ninety-four, presenting a growth of only three points, but being, along with the Brazilian, the young player highest rated in the EA Sports FC 24.
