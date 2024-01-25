In 2024, the reconstruction of the Philharmonic building in Tambov should be completed. The region's main concert venue is considered a problematic facility, as its reconstruction has been going on for 10 years.

The last time the contract for repair work was signed was in June 2023, and it was planned to complete it by December. However, at the end of November an additional agreement was signed to postpone the deadline to May of this year.

The work is being carried out at the expense of the reserve fund of the Russian government and the regional state program “Development of Culture,” notes Information agency “OnlineTambov.ru”.

The authorities also plan to create two virtual halls by the end of 2024, on the basis of the Zherdev and Morshan children’s art schools. It is planned to equip the Tambov Regional Museum of Local Lore and the Museum of History and Local Lore of the Bondarsky District.

By the end of the year, they must make a model of the Central Library of the Tokarevsky District, build a Cultural Development Center in Tambov, and a recreation center in the village of Petrovskoye, Petrovsky District.

It was previously reported that in 2024, the only airport operating in the Black Earth Region, in Tambov, intends to resume flights to Sochi, Kaliningrad, Kazan and Yekaterinburg, as well as launch a new route to Mineralnye Vody.