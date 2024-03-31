The The Mexican Futbol selection It is, for many, the caricatured representation of everything that is experienced every day in the country. The goal is the language of many, a team's success can pigeonhole you into the category of the lucky or the damned, and everything that revolves around them matters, including the colors of the uniform itself.
In this article we list the ten worst uniforms in the history of the Mexican Soccer Team, assuming the risk that, in the count, shirts with which the tricolor experienced important moments may be added.
The shirt with which Antonio De Nigris filled the hearts of all Monterrey fans with pride, after that goal against the Brazilian Soccer Team, remains in the memory of the fans for the peculiar design that some called 'ugly'.
Taking into consideration the elegance of the designs proposed by Adidas for this World Cup, what the Mexican Soccer Team showed was far below the expectations generated among the media and fans.
This cherry jacket, which is far from the traditional colors of Mexico, is remembered, by many, as one of the worst designs in the history of the Mexican Soccer Team. However, nowadays there are those who would even put it above other clothing.
The red jersey with an irregular stripe on the chest is perhaps one of the uniforms that least defines the national cause. What was shown in 2014 hardly keeps any good memories in the fans' memories.
And while in the memory of all Mexicans there are great moments related to this uniform, the truth is that the national clothing, at the London 2012 Olympic Games, was far below what the fans expected.
As with the 2012 clothing, what was presented by ABA Sports in 1998, although it brings sweet memories to fans, in design, was far below expectations.
The Mexican Soccer Team allows itself to play a little with the colors of the alternate uniform. However, in 1994 they wore a white and red outfit that very few fans remember today.
The Olympic Games are competitions in which sports brands tend to provide simple clothing, sometimes leaving the design in second or third place. 2004 was no exception for the Mexican Soccer Team.
The jersey worn by the Mexican Soccer Team in 1999 is one of the ones that national fans liked the least, due, in large part, to the distribution of arts within it.
Once again Atlética appears on the list, with this one that is, for many, the worst uniform in the history of the Mexican Soccer Team. He used it for the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, in 2011.
