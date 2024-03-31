The night Antonio De Nigris scored a great goal for Brazil!!!

Today marks 22 years since the debut of the royal Toño De Nigris with the Mexican National Team.

March 7, 2001

Jalisco Stadium

Mexico 3-3 Brazil

De Nigris scored a superb goal that will never be forgotten… a great goal!!! pic.twitter.com/cUsO3PxcOZ

— Alberto Sandoval (@elcompitv) March 7, 2023