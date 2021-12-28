The year 2021 has left us a large number of transfers in the transfer markets, including those of the two most important footballers of the last decade, Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who changed clubs in the summer.
Some of the movements of the last 12 months have been real successes and others a resounding failure. Let’s look at some of the worst signings of the year.
PSG presented the great roster of stars that it signed this summer but not everything is as beautiful as it seemed that day. Wijnaldum opted for PSG and arrived from Liverpool at cost 0 but now he is not happy in Paris. His performance is leaving much to be desired, he has not managed to have the continuity that he showed at Anfield and he has not been able to be a permanent fixture in Pochettino’s eleven, of the 25 games PSG has played he started 12. The Dutchman could leave in January for Newcastle, according to L’Equipe.
Eric García returned home, at zero cost, to be the new leader of the Barça defense but he has not succeeded. The central defender makes big mistakes that have caused him not to gain the confidence of Xavi or the fans. In fact, the coach sat him down after his mistake against Villarreal.
Marcel Sabitzer has gone in just a few months from being the star of Leipzig to a secondary in Bayern. The German midfielder is not meeting the expectations generated by his signing and has only participated in 13 games in this first half of the season. If you want to convince Nagelsmann that it can be an important piece, you will have to turn 180 degrees.
Manchester City threw the house out the window and made the most expensive transfer of the summer after signing Jack Grealish for 117 million euros. However, the adaptation of the winger to the citizen team is being more than complicated and he is still not performing at the level he showed at Aston Villa. 3 goals and 3 assists in 20 games for a 117 million player with a very poor background.
Ilaix Moriba starred in one of the soap operas in Can Barça. The youth squad, one of the most promising of La Masía, ends his contract in June 2022 but he did not agree with the offer he made in Barcelona since other clubs offered him more money and he refused to renew. Koeman sent him to the stands in preseason and finally ended up leaving for Leipzig where he will have the money he wanted but no minutes. The player is a regular substitute, when not one of the discards and has only participated in 6 games, none as a starter. His signing cost Leipzig 16 million euros.
Bryan Gil has gone from being one of the great promises of Spanish football to being in the twilight. The player has not finished adapting to the Premier and with Tottenham he has played 643 minutes in 13 games and has distributed only one assist. His wish, to return to LaLiiga where he already has suitors.
FC Barcelona was the clear loser in the last minute exchange between Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea and Sevilla. The Dutch player came on loan to Camp Nou from the Sevilla team and his performance has been disappointing. The forward has had few minutes but the opportunities he had he did not know how to take advantage of and he has missed very clear goal chances of those that make you rub your eyes because it is impossible to believe what is wrong. In the 12 games in which he has participated, he only adds 1 goal and Barça is already working to break his loan.
Chelsea did not come out very well either with the loan of Saúl. The midfielder has a completely secondary role, has played 531 minutes in 11 games and has not scored a goal or distributed any assistance.
Manchester United had been behind Varane for several years and finally managed to sign him last summer for 40 million euros. With so much injury, the central defender has only been able to play 10 games and when he has, he has made mistakes that are inappropriate for him that have left him completely portrayed. Not the red devils best investment.
Who was going to tell PSG and Sergio Ramos that his name would be on the list of the worst signings of the year, but his signing is certainly being a complete disaster. The defender has spent practically everything we have been injured this season, he has only played 3 games and in one of them he was sent off after seeing two yellow cards in 4 minutes. The best thing for PSG is that at least the signing was at zero cost.
