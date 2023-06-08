After many rumors and cross information, Lionel Messi will take his talents to the United States, more precisely to South Florida to be part of the Inter Miami team whose owner is David Beckham, neither more nor less. This new change of club for the Argentine player means his departure from elite European football for the first time in his career in what is a decision he made taking into account his family and their well-being after a not entirely positive stage in PSG.
More news about Leo Messi and his career:
The arrival of the best player in the world, and for many in history, will represent a revolution never seen before in MLS. The prices of the tickets to go to the stadiums increased notably once their arrival was made official, some teams began to be interested in elite players and even different figures from North American sports welcomed #10.
For this league, the arrival of Messi is very important since with this he will seek to get rid of the title of “retirement competition” where the players will add money to their pockets and play not so competitive football after the closing of their respective careers.
Now, it is not the first time that a world soccer star heads to the MLS and next we are going to review the best players who played in the United States at some point in their career:
He was the one who revolutionized the league and paved the way for the arrival of most of the figures. He was a league champion and the LA Galaxy made a statue in his honor. Also, today he owns Inter Miami.
A true talent who, once his career in European soccer ended, headed to the MLS and shone in a relatively new team like Orlando City.
He arrived at the MLS in full physical shape, showed all his quality and made a difference in the LA Galaxy where he had a dream debut that was remembered by all. He was one of the first not to take this competition as a retirement league.
El Pibe arrived in MLS on its opening day and played for three teams during his stay in the United States. He was chosen as the MVP of the 1996 season.
One of the best forwards in the history of Manchester United made his mark in MLS by being the great figure of DC United for several seasons. Later, he returned to the capital team as a coach.
The world champion in the 2006 World Cup closed his stage as a professional defending the colors of NYCFC, being one of the first figures to shine in the Big Apple team.
World Champion with France and the Champions League with Barcelona, he landed in the Big Apple to be the figure of the Reb Bulls where he played several seasons. He also had a stint as a coach for the same club.
El Guaje is the best player in the history of the New York franchise where he is one of the top scorers and had the chance to score spectacular goals. He was also the captain of the squad on several occasions
Recently retired but who lived the end of his career in the MLS where he decided to go for the peace of mind of the league according to his own words. He was captain of Inter Miami and had the chance to play with his brother Federico during this stint.
The Ivorian was one of the great figures at the time playing for the Montreal Impact after his brilliant time in European football.
Other figures who have passed through the MLS are Steven Gerrard, Hugo Sánchez, Frank Lampard, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Rafa Márquez. It should also be noted that players of the level of Pelé, Romario, Beckenbauer, Matthäus, Gerd Müller or George Best among many others have passed through American soccer.
#world #soccer #stars #played #MLS #arrival #Lionel #Messi
Leave a Reply