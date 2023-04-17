Women’s football has been gaining ground in recent years and it is increasingly common to see matches with a high level of play and talented players on the field. In this sense, it is important to highlight the soccer players who have left their mark on the history of sport and have achieved great feats worldwide. In this article, we will focus on the five women’s soccer players with the most World Cup appearances.
In fifth place on the list, with 24 World Cup matches, we have the German Birgit Prinz. This striker was a fundamental part of the German team for 12 years, winning two world championships. Prinz was a player with great technique and vision of the game, which allowed her to score 14 goals in World Cups and be named the best player in the world three times.
In fourth place on the list, with also 24 World Cup appearances, is the Japanese Homare Sawa. This midfielder is considered a legend in Japanese soccer, being the leader of the team that won the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she was also named the best player of the tournament.
In third place on the list, with 25 World Cup appearances, we have the American Abby Wambach. She scored 184 goals in 256 games played with the United States national team. Wambach won the Ballon d’Or in 2012.
In second place on the list, with 27 matches in the World Cup, is the Brazilian Formiga. Formiga has participated in seven world cups, being a fundamental part of the Brazilian team that reached the final in the 2007 China edition.
Finally, at the top of the list, with 30 World Cup matches, we have the American Kristine Lilly. This midfielder is the player with the most caps in the history of women’s soccer, with 354 appearances for the United States national team. Lilly has twice won the FIFA Women’s World Cup and two gold medals at the Olympic Games. In addition, she scored 10 goals in World Cups and was considered one of the best players of her generation.
|
player
|
No. matches
|
World Cups he played
|
Kristine Lilly
|
30
|
China 1991, Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003 and China 2007
|
formiga
|
27
|
Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003, China 2007, Germany 2011, Canada 2015 and France 2019
|
Abby Wambach
|
25
|
USA 2003, China 2007, Germany 2011 and Canada 2015
|
homare sawa
|
24
|
Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003, China 2007, Germany 2011 and Canada 2015
|
Birgit Prinz
|
24
|
Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003, China 2007 and Germany 2011
|
Julie Foudy
|
24
|
China 1991, Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003
|
Mia Hamm
|
23
|
China 1991, Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003
|
Joy Fawcett
|
23
|
Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003
|
bettina wiegmann
|
22
|
China 1991, Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003
|
Hege Riise
|
22
|
Sweden 1995, USA 1999, USA 2003, China 2007
