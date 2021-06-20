The world was forced to react to Covid-19, a new virus with a known family (a SARS) although with different characteristics and a scope only seen in apocalyptic movies. We learned as we go and many of the greats Yes or no from the beginning they were modified.

At first it was said that the face mask it didn’t work. In time it became mandatory. During the first months of the pandemic, you also had to change your clothes when you got home or spray it with alcohol. This was believed to be one of the most important routes of contagion. Then, the focus of attention shifted to the aerosols given off by talk or sneeze.

A year and a half later, the infectologists Eduardo López, head of the Department of Medicine at Hospital Gutiérrez, and Arnaldo Casiró, in charge of the Infectology area of ​​Hospital Álvarez, review with Clarion what was recommended until today and how much of it is still in effect.

1- Wear a mask and gloves?

It was not always recognized the usefulness of the mask. The World Health Organization (WHO) was changing its recommendations and at the beginning of the pandemic said that it was only necessary among people who presented symptoms.

The mask was incorporated into the daily life of Argentines. Photo Germán García Adrasti

China and Korea were the first countries in which its use was implemented to reduce the chances of transmission. Later, the practice spread throughout much of the globe. “Today it is known that it is a fundamental preventive measure along with social distancing ”, highlights López.

During the first months of the pandemic we also met people who went out with gloves. The infectologists quickly advised against its use due to the false sense of security that they could generate. “There were people who touched their faces with their used gloves and, consequently, contaminated”, Warns Casiró.

2- Clean what comes from the supermarket

The most frequent form of transmission is through aerosol sprays, “Which are particles of less than 5 millimicrons that are suspended in the air for minutes or up to hours”Explains López.



Disinfection of purchases is another habit that was spread by the coronavirus. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Specialists maintain that the possibility of contracting Covid by contact with a surface it is much smaller and that everything indicates that the virus survives a few minutes on cardboard, cans or plastic packages. However, Casiró clarifies that “studies are missing as to discourage the cleaning of these products ”.

3- Sanitize fruits and vegetables with bleach

Eat fruits or vegetables with infecting particles is not a common mechanism of contagion of coronavirus. Likewise, let the vegetables soak for 20 minutes in water with a few bleach droplets it is a good practice to eliminate viruses and also bacteria. That is, it is a routine that can be sustained Although it is not necessary with regard to the fight against the coronavirus, the two specialists emphasize.

4- Order food outside

At the start of the pandemic for many it was not an option. The boom Recipes to prepare at home had a bit to do with occupying “free” time at home, but also with the initial fear of ordering delivery or eating out (when it was allowed again).



With the restrictions, the delivery gained ground in the gastronomic offer Photo: Lucía Merle

“With the cooking is inactive the virus. Research on raw and cold foods is lacking, although we do know that their intake is not among the main routes of transmission of the virus, ”says Casiró.

5- Take off clothes and shoes when returning from the street

Getting infected by what we wear can become the exception, not the rule. At the beginning of the pandemic, the opposite was thought. Today this measure is considered as little relevant. Experts say no need to spray clothing with alcohol or changing when entering a house, unless the person has been in a place of a lot of exposure like a hospital. Different is the situation when returning from the supermarket, for example.

6- Consume multivitamins

Having high defenses was another point that was insisted on during much of the pandemic. It is in this context that many people turned to multivitamins. The infectologists explain that not all vitamins have an impact on the defenses and that even the vitamin C, which helps prevent a cold, will not prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Arnaldo Casiró, head of the infectology area of ​​Hospital Álvarez.

Eating well is always fundamental, although it will not necessarily make a difference when it comes to getting infected. In turn, consuming multivitamins is not synonymous with good nutrition.

7- Avoid any type of medicine so as not to cover symptoms

The self-medication always was contraindicated, even before the Covid. However, in a pandemic everything was taken to the extreme. It is still key not to cover symptoms although today it is known that Covid fever does not disappear from taking a single paracetamol. Be aware of possible symptoms and don’t underestimate pains but you can take an analgesic in the face of a discomfort associated, for example, with menstrual pain. As long as the discomfort persists, seek medical advice.

8- Ibuprofen, yes or no?

The premise at the beginning of the pandemic was “paracetamol yes and ibuprofen no”. The explanation, according to the infectologists consulted, had to do with “possible Adverse effects of the latter, such as gastritis or bleeding ”, highlights López. In addition, they aimed to homologate the recommendation with what was already happening with the flu.



Eduardo Lópéz, head of the Department of Medicine at Hospital Gutiérrez.

Currently, this suggestion has changed and a study was even published in May in the scientific journal The Lancet in which they point out that Ibuprofen has no contraindications. “In a first stage it was also advised to avoid some antihypertensive drugs, which were said to aggravate the condition. Today it is known that this is not the case, ”adds Casiró.

9- Preventive therapies and treatments against Covid

Among the most prominent drugs is Ivermectin, a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent that began to be used especially in the form preventive against coronavirus. “Currently it is considered that it does not have any role in this regard and that even can cause liver toxicity”Says López.



Hydroxychloroquine was one of the drugs that came under scrutiny and was found to be ineffective against Covid-19. Photo Europa Press

The hydroxychloroquine It is another drug that the medical community paid special attention to and which initially raised hopes for the possibility of treating this disease. Although it was later proven that it was not efficient against the coronavirus.

“It was combined with retroviral drugs that were previously used therapeutically for HIV. This medicine did not translate into an improvement in patients with Covid ”, adds Casiró.

The third therapy that was thought to have a significant impact on Covid was the convalescent serum. However, later it was learned that “it is only effective in slight pictures and provided that it is administered in the first three days of the course of the disease ”, clarifies López.

10-Intervals and combination of vaccines

Argentina maintains the indication to maintain an interval of two weeks between any of the doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus and that of the flu. However, the situation is different in other countries. “In Australia, for example, the term is 7 days and in the United States they are applied simultaneously, so it is possible that in the future the local recommendation will be modified,” says López.



Experts are considering boosting doses or combining vaccines. Photo Lucia Merle

Until recently, it was thought that vaccines from different laboratories and institutes and made with different technologies could not be combined. Today this possibility is observed as a promising strategy to develop. It is even already being implemented in some parts of the world with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna. “England, Canada and Chile are some examples of that,” adds Casiró.

MG