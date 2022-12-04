If there is a date that children look forward to with great enthusiasm, it is Christmas. The little ones enjoy a holiday full of magic, and nervously await the arrival of the Three Wise Men on January 6 to discover their gifts. But first they let their parents and their Majesties know through a letter which toys are their favorites. It is important to be cautious and not wait until the last minute to do your Christmas shopping. To fulfill their wishes you must also hurry up because it is most likely that when you go to the store it will already be sold out.

Not finding the toy that your child has asked for for Christmas or Epiphany is common if you wait to buy it a few days before. Every year there are a series of products that become the desire of many children and the days before Three Kings are sold out. If you don’t want to go through all the stores like Arnold Schwarzenegger does in ‘Father in Distress’, keep in mind the list of the 10 toys that, according to Amazon forecasts, will be successful this Christmas.

To find out which toys will be a trend, they analyze “recent movie releases or upcoming releases, as well as lifelong children’s characters, customer demand and the supply of toy brands.” This was explained by María Baquedano Huertas, head of the Amazon.es Toy Store.

The 10 most wanted toys



– James Bond Aston Martin DB5, Goldfinger Edition, from Playmobil

– KidKraft Kayla Wooden Dollhouse

– Kitchen Creations coffee maker, from Play-Doh

– Star Wars Villainous by Ravensburger

– Interactive globe, by Clementoni

– Magnetic constructions, by Geomag

– Nancy Hair Color Challenge, by Famosa

– Barbie Motorhome, by Mattel

– Talking Zebra Walker, from Fisher-Price

– Purse Pets Glamicorn, by Spin Master

toys that never fail



The company has highlighted other toys that, like every year, are very popular among children:

– The traditional board games that are good for the brain will continue to be the center of all family and friends gatherings. They highlight the new Pictionary Air, a version of the famous game of guessing words with pictures; Spyfall Time travel, a card game to feel like a real spy; the classic Uno, for young and old, or La Cucaracha, to fill your afternoons with adrenaline and excitement.

– Collectibles are a classic at Christmas. The Trotties, the traveling dolls from the famous cartoon series, which have gained popularity this year, will be very popular; and the different SuperThings games continue to be the most desired among the little ones.

– The arrival of the Three Kings is the perfect occasion to awaken in the little ones the desire to learn to play an instrument.

– Mini electric sports cars, electric scooters and classic inline skates.

– New characters arrive every year thanks to series and movies, as is the case of Encanto, the latest Disney movie, and they coexist with classics from yesterday, today and always, as is the case with the characters from Toy Story, or the superheroes, like Batman.