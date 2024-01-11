Teams like FC Barcelona have always focused their football on playing better than the rest of the teams, other teams like Getafe or West Ham have focused their forces on making a more compact defense, and so on with thousands of different strategies between all of them. the different coaches. But if something truly defines this sport, it is that the one who scores the most goals wins, it doesn't matter how the game is or how beautiful they are, the one who fits the least and scores the most wins, and here we bring you the list of the top 10 top scorers so far this year 2024:
The Turk now plays in his own country of birth and after his only match played so far this year, he has already scored 4 goals, averaging a goal every 17 minutes.
The Tunisian striker from Ben Guerdane's Union Sportive also started the year with fortune and scored another 4 goals in his game, in this case averaging a goal every 23 minutes.
Hamza Igamane, center forward of FAR Rabat, is one of those players on this list who has already played two games, but his 4 goals are no less valuable, averaging a goal every 42 minutes.
At 40 years old, Emiliano Olcese never ceases to surprise and the La Fiorita 1967 striker has scored 3 goals in the 60 minutes he was able to play in his game, which averages out to a goal every 20 minutes.
The Spanish striker is the only player from the 5 major leagues in this top, and Morata was able to score another 3 goals against his rival, averaging a goal every 29 minutes so far in 2024.
Brad Young, the very young forward of The New Saints, has scored another 3 goals in his only game played, which leaves him with an average of one goal every 30 minutes.
And tied with the player from before, with a goal every 30 minutes, Pedro Silva Torrejón surprisingly enters the top, since not only is he the only one who does not play in an offensive position in the top, but he is a left back.
The native of Trinidad and Tobago is another of those who has played 2 games this year and averages a goal every 50 minutes, having already scored 3 so far in 2024.
The experienced Swedish midfielder has managed to keep up with all the forwards on the list with 3 goals in the two games played, which leaves him with a goal every 55 minutes.
And last, but not least impressive, Besiktas' young Turkish striker, like the Swede, averages a goal every 55 minutes, having scored 3 goals in the 2 games he has played this year.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goals
|
Games played
|
Average Minutes/Goal
|
Cengiz Under
|
Fenerbahce
|
4
|
1
|
17
|
Nassim Sioud
|
Ben Guerdane's Union Sportive
|
4
|
1
|
23
|
Hamza Igamane
|
FAR Rabat
|
4
|
2
|
42
|
Emiliano Olcese
|
La Fiorita 1967
|
3
|
1
|
twenty
|
Alvaro Morata
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
3
|
1
|
29
|
Brad Young
|
The New Saints
|
3
|
1
|
30
|
Pedro Silva Torrejón
|
Panetolikos GFS
|
3
|
1
|
30
|
Levi Garcia
|
AEK Athens FC
|
3
|
2
|
fifty
|
Marcus Rohden
|
Fatih Karagümrük
|
3
|
2
|
55
|
Semih Kılıçsoy
|
Besiktas JK
|
3
|
2
|
55
